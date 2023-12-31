Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum revealed she has been hospitalised since concluding her singing Guinness world record attempt

Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum revealed she has been hospitalised since concluding her singing Guinness world record attempt on December 29, 2023.

The 33-year-old, who ended her world record attempt after 126 hours and 52 minutes due to health concerns, said she was in hospital to restore her sleep cycle.

She told UTV she was in a very comfortable ward which was like "an apartment."

Initially planned for December 24 to 27, 2023, Asantewaa's Sing-a-thon was extended to account for potential time deductions by Guinness World Record judges for breaks.

Dr. Grace Buckman, who led Asantewaa's medical team, commended her efforts and expressed surprise at her endurance.

The Guinness World Records is yet to formally accept and certify her as the new record holder.

Sunil Waghmare, an Indian, holds the record after singing for 105 hours from March 3 to March 7, 2012.

Her attempt was held at the Akwaaba Village in Accra and brought her acclaim for all spheres of Ghanaian society.

Delay hails Afua Asantewaa on social media

YEN.com.gh reported that media personality Delay gave Afua Asantewaa her flowers after she completed her Guinness World Record attempt for the longest sing-a-thon by reaching 126 hours

The host of The Delay Show shared adorable pictures of Mrs Aduonum on her Instagram page and wrote beautiful messages to her.

Many people joined her in celebrating Afua Asantewaa as she finally completed her attempt on December 29, 2023

Source: YEN.com.gh