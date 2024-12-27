A young man who recently completed the University of Education, Winneba has outlined his salary expectations

Speaking in an interview, the young man explained why he would turn down any job offered with a GH¢2,000 salary

He explained that his decision was because he had other responsibilities and he felt a salary below this was not enough

A young man who recently completed his qualification at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), has gone viral after his video surfaced on the internet.

On the YouTube page of Maxi Empire DDP, the young man, who was dressed in his graduation gown, was quizzed on whether he would accept a job paying GH¢2,000.

GH¢2,000 salary for graduate is inadequate

Without hesitation, the fresh graduate said he would not, explaining that his decision to reject a job with such a salary was because he had many responsibilities and his belief that GH¢2,000 would be inadequate.

"I will not stay jobless but at least the salary has to be very huge because I have responsibilities and other stuff will come in."

The interviewer then asked the young man a follow-up question about his salary expectations for an entry-level job, to which he replied that between GH¢4,000 and GH¢4,500 would be fine in his opinion.

Another UEW student who was asked the same question indicated he would only accept the job if he worked part-time. he also explained that working full-time for GH¢2,000 was inadequate and he would not do so.

