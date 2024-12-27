A video of an Accra Academy prefect washing dishes at home has surfaced on social media

The young man who is highly revered at school due to his position was humbled at home by his family

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section of the post

An Accra Academy prefect has got people talking on social media after a video of him washing dishes surfaced online.

Senior Obour, affectionately known on campus, was seen sitting behind a pile of dishes and washing them in the video.

According to a lady who recorded the video, the young man is highly revered on campus due to his position at school.

However, after arriving home, he had been humbled by his family and was expected to do the dishes.

Obour did not seem happy while washing the dishes. He wore a frown, which transformed into a brief smile after the lady in the video called him out.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Obour's video

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. While some sympathised with the young man, others laughed over the video.

@Brainiac2312 wrote:

"He will be great and he will post this as throw back."

@addymaiybahanamoa wrote:

"Ose obi crush."

@Theophiluz1 wrote:

"My problem is, ever since i was born. No lady has ever called me Honey or Sugar before. Anaa me yɛ tabea bitters."

@Bra Kwaku wrote:

"Accra Academy our pride."

@king_debut1 wrote:

"Which girl's na abr3 please someone should help me out."

@Ҝ wrote:

"I pity the form ones this year."

@t-whizzy wrote:

"Obour wasn't a bully oo."

@3rdSon

"He attended olas this guy injured me on the last training section to play the inter circuit games."

@Richmond CEO wrote:

"Nonsense what."

