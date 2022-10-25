Young Ghanaian girl, Suad, caught attention online after videos from her 16th birthday celebration emerged online

The young lady's photos have surfaced on social media following her birthday which saw her being gifted a brand new Mercedes Benz

Suad's photos have sparked surprise over her age as many netizens are just wondering how such a big girl is only 16

A pretty young Ghanaian lady, identified as Suad, took social media as she celebrated her birthday in a grand style.

Suad's trend started after a video popped up showing that she had been gifted a brand new Mercedes Benz car as her birthday gift.

16-year-old Suad celebrated her birthday in a grand style Photo source: @aboagyeclothing_gh

Source: Instagram

Suad's Mercedes Benz birthday gift

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Suad's Mercedes Benz was given to her by her wealthy father.

In a video that has since gone viral, the young lady was seen filled with excitement as her father handed over the key to the car.

The car gift has got many social media users marvelling and wondering if there was indeed hardship in the country.

Birthday photos of Suad pop up

Following the video of her car gift, photos of Suad looking gorgeous on her birthday have also surfaced online.

The photos show the teenager looking dashing in different outfits on her special day. The photos were shared on Instagram by her designer @aboagyeclothing_gh

One set of photos had the celebrant rocking a purple-coloured dress and posing beside a white 4x4 car.

In another set of photos, Suad rocked a red-coloured outfit while standing a in room.

Suad's photos get Ghanaians wondering about her age

Just like the video of her car gift, the photos of Suad have garnered a lot of reactions from Ghanaians online. While some praised her for looking beautiful, many others are just wondering if she is really the age being ascribed to her.

pinklime_nailsgh said:

Sorry what??? 16 yrs. Ah well she's super cute

classchick47 said:

16???? My goodness I thought she was even a bride

face_enhancers_gh said:

Wooow 16 years

genevievearhin2014 said:

Like seriously is she 16 yrs

ladyeuu said:

You mean she is 16yrs old? Eiii

More videos from plush party of girl gifted a Benz on 16th birthday

Meanwhile, more videos from Suad's birthday party keep popping up online showing the car gift was just one of the many highlights of the celebration.

The new videos showed it was a big and well-organised birthday which could easily pass for the reception of a grand wedding.

