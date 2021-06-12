UTV presenter, Nana Ama McBrown, and gospel singer, Ohemaa Mercy joined Tracey Boakye at her residence to celebrate her daughter's one-year birthday

Tracey's daughter, Nana Akua Nhyira turned one year old on May 13

The Kumawood actress and entrepreneur is celebrating her daughter's first birthday with a luxurious party today, June 12

UTV presenter, Nana Ama McBrown, and gospel singer, Ohemaa Mercy have joined Tracey Boakye at her residence to celebrate her daughter's one-year birthday.

Nhyira turned one year old on May 13 and Tracey Boakye is celebrating the special day with a pink-themed birthday party in grand style today, June 12.

The mother-daughter duo and their celebrity friends have garnered all the attention on social media.

The actress and UTV show host, Nana Ama McBrown, the gospel singer, Ohemaa Mercy, the media figure, Afia Schwarzenegger, Diamond Appiah, and other famous personalities have graced the lavish event with their presence.

Watch the videos below.

1. Nana Ama McBrown arrives at the birthday party of Nana Akua Nhyira.

2. Ohemaa Mercy and Nana Ama McBrown exchange pleasantries.

3. UTV presenter, Nana Ama McBrown glows for the camera.

