There is a heavy military presence in Tepa, Ahafo Ano North Constituency, after incidents of post-election violence

Suspected National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters went on a rampage burning state property

Assailants stormed a local radio station belonging to the 2024 New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Parliamentary candidate, Nana Agyemang Prempeh

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Soldiers have been deployed to Tepa in the Ahafo Ano North Constituency of the Ashanti Region after incidents of post-election violence.

Citi News reported that persons believed to be supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) went on a rampage burning state property.

There is heavy military presence in Tepa after election-related violence

Source: Getty Images

The irate supporters have reportedly burnt some structures at the Tepa Senior High School where ballot materials used for the election were kept.

They also stormed a local radio station belonging to the 2024 New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Parliamentary candidate and ransacked a building.

One of the vehicles belonging to the NPP’s candidate, who is the current Director General of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Nana Agyemang Prempeh, was also burned.

The results of the Ahafo Ano North Presidential and Parliamentary polls are currently under contention, and the Electoral Commission has put the declaration on hold. The NDC has complained about the delays.

The collation centre was ransacked, and the ballot materials were destroyed, making it difficult to determine the real figures.

Source: YEN.com.gh