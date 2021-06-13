- Delays has finally reacted to Nana Aba's interview request

- According to her, an interview is not a death sentence

- Nana Aba has said that Delay has been running away from an interview with her since 2008

Popular on-air personality, Deloris Frimpong-Manso, popularly known as Delay has responded to Nana Aba Anamoah's interview request.

Nana Aba took to Twitter to put Delay on the spot stressing that the latter has been running away from an interview with her since 2008.

According to the GH One TV presenter, if indeed Delay ‘is a woman’, then she should make herself available for an interview.

It’s an interview, not a death sentence - Delay boldly replies Nana Aba's interview request (Photo credit: Instagram.Delay and Nana Aba Anamoah)

Source: Instagram

However, reacting to that, Delay wrote, “Lol Aba, it’s an interview, not a death sentence. I will let you know when I’m ready for you.”

Nana Aba's challenge comes after fans tipped the former to be the right person to interview Delay after she asked about that on social media.

