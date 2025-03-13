Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has sent a clear message to his former side ahead of their Champions League clash with Real Madrid

The Frenchman preached the importance of a specific quality that could help Arsenal overcome the 'landlords' of the Champions League

The said game has been slated for next month, with the Gunners hosting Madrid in the first leg before heading to Spain for the reverse tie

Thierry Henry has delivered a blunt and emphatic message to Arsenal as they prepare for their UEFA Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid in April.

The Arsenal legend has urged Mikel Arteta’s men to adopt a fearless mindset when facing the record 14-time champions.

UCL quarter-final: Arsenal vs Real Madrid

This encounter marks the first time the Gunners will meet Los Blancos in the Champions League since their famous 2005/06 last-16 triumph.

Back then, a memorable solo goal from Henry at the Santiago Bernabeu secured a 1-0 victory, followed by a goalless draw at Highbury, sending Arsenal through to the quarter-finals.

That campaign remains Arsenal's best-ever European run, culminating in a heartbreaking final defeat to Barcelona.

Since that meeting, Madrid have cemented their dominance, adding six more Champions League trophies to their collection.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have endured cycles of transition, only now beginning to reassert themselves under Arteta’s leadership in his fifth season.

A pivotal moment in Arsenal’s season

Despite the progress made under Arteta, silverware has been scarce—an FA Cup and Community Shield are the only additions to the club’s trophy cabinet.

With the Premier League title slipping away, the Champions League represents Arsenal’s last chance for glory this season, adding further weight to their upcoming clash with Madrid.

On the other hand, Carlo Ancelotti’s side are in the hunt for an unprecedented treble, sitting second behind Barcelona in La Liga while also battling for Copa del Rey supremacy.

Their European pedigree makes them formidable opponents, reinforcing their reputation as the "landlords" of the competition.

The road to the quarter-finals

Arsenal secured their last-eight spot in emphatic fashion, dismantling PSV Eindhoven 9-3 on aggregate, thanks largely to a dominant 7-1 first-leg performance.

Madrid, however, had to grind their way through, overcoming Atletico Madrid on penalties in a dramatic all-Spanish encounter, the BBC reports.

The first leg will be held at the Emirates Stadium on April 8, with the return fixture at the Bernabeu on April 16, setting up what promises to be an enthralling tie, per Arsenal.com.

Henry’s blunt message to Arsenal

As anticipation builds, Henry—who delivered one of Arsenal’s greatest European moments against Madrid—has stressed the importance of belief.

Speaking to Kate Scott on CBS, he emphasised the mental strength needed to challenge the kings of Europe.

"Believe that you can," Henry declared.

"If you go there not believing that you can beat Real Madrid, then already they are better than you.

"They may have a better team, a better squad. They have 15 (Champions League titles) on the sleeve—we [Arsenal] have none. If you don't think you can win, you might as well not go and play."

The Arsenal legend continued, reinforcing the idea that mentality will be key.

"You need to have the belief that you can beat that team. If you step onto the pitch thinking, ‘Let’s see what happens,’ then you might as well not go.

"If you go in believing you can win, this is what dreams are made of. If you lack that belief, stay at home."

