Ghanian Afrobeats star, Kidi, has made the motherland proud after he took Ghana music to the world. Kidi's song 'Touch It' became a massive hit in Ghana and other parts of the world.

Kidi's Touch It Remix Featuring Tulsi Kumar Hits 12 Million Views

India, especially, fell in love with the song, making it a huge success. A smart Kidi capitalized on the song's popularity in India to feature Indian playback singer Tulsi Kumar on the remix.

Kidi and Tulsi made a beautiful music video which showcased Indian culture in an eye-catching manner.

The footage was colourful and pleasing to the eye. The well-made music video has now garnered a whopping 12 million views in only three days after its release.

This made Ghanaians happy, with many praising Kidi for his tactical and smart collaboration. In the music video's comment section, Ghanaians and Indians could be seen showing each other love and admiration.

Ghanaians Praise Kidi

th_gh_fangirl

Kidi has done very well. This is how mv's are treated in Asian music industry. Congrats again

AKUAWIGS @Alpha Female commented:

India population de3 woboaaaa ooo they not started yet

DAYVD also wrote:

Kidi or black sheriff will be the first ghanaian artist with Grammy

Batammi also commented:

That song was sampled from an Indian song, so going there for this remix is good for business

