Ghanaian actress Diana Asamoah has confirmed that she is dating young skit actor Opoku Bilson.

Appearing on Fakye Showbiz on Fakye TV, the 39-year-old actress said she was having an affair with her co-skit maker and could no longer keep it a secret.

Asked if her feelings for Opoku Bilson were genuine Diana Asamoah without hesitation responded in the affirmative..

She recalled confronting Opoku Bilson after the latter in a recent interview denied being her lover.

Delving into details, Diana Asamoah said she developed a fondness for the young actor as they began working together.

She showed seriousness by saying the relatives of Opoku Bilson were aware of their love affair adding that the reason why she opted to go public on the issue was because others had also shown interest in her man.

"I wanted to keep it secret but from the look of things, if I refused to go public on our affair, I would suffer in vain. He is my boy and he is aware of this

"When I met Opoku on set I had to help him with a couple of things but I ended up falling in love with the boy, this is true and I am not lying. When we met at the beginning, I simply admired him but when we began working I developed some feelings forhim and he is currently my boyfriend. He is aware."

"When you like something you should not hide it, it is true, if I continue to keep it a secret, it might only end up regreting it. I am invested in him and I am not wild I am looisng it. Even his sister Abena and other relatives are aware."

Diana Asamoah calls out NDA over Opoku Bilson

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Diana Asamoah called out Naana Donkor Arthur (NDA), over claims that the latter wants to woo her sugar baby.

Diana vowed to deal with her colleague if she interfered in her relationship with Opoku Bilson.

She hilariously accused NDA of being jealous of her relationship with her sugar boy.

