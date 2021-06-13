Actress Tracey Boakye has celebrated the one-year birthday of her baby daughter, Nana Akua Nhyira

The little princess turned one year old on May 13, and her mother celebrated her birthday on Saturday, June 12

During the pink-themed party at her residence, Tracey Boakye sprayed a wad of cash on her bundle of joy

Kumawood actress, Tracey Boakye, has celebrated her daughter, Nana Akua Nhyira's one year birthday in grand style with a pink-themed party at her residence.

Nhyira clocked one year old on May 13, but her mother marked her the special day on Saturday, June 12, with a lavish party.

The mother-daughter duo and their celebrity friends garnered all the attention on social media.

During the party, Tracey Boakye was captured cheering her daughter on the dance floor as she sprayed a wad of cash on her.

Nhyira's birthday bash was attended by famous personalities in Ghana's entertainment industry, including the TV show host, Nana Ama McBrown, the gospel singer, Ohemaa Mercy, the comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger, Diamond Appiah, and other stars.

