A massive protest has been held in Spain by Ghanaians who are calling on the government to fix the country

According to some of the inscriptions held on placards, this marks the beginning of a revolution in Ghana

Ghanaians back home have been commenting on this and speaking on the demo that should be held in Ghana

Ghanaians living in Spain have embarked on a huge demonstration against the Ghana government requesting that the country is fixed by the political leaders.

In a series of photos that have been shared on social media, the group could be seen with banners and placards with different inscriptions including one that said a revolution had started.

This comes on the back of an injunction that was placed on a similar demonstration that was previously scheduled to be held in Ghana.

The injunction by the Accra High Court was later annulled by the Supreme Court with the help of three astute lawyers.

Ghanaians in Spain go on massive FixTheCountry demo against Ghana government

Source: Twitter

NyavorJohnAJ made a list of the problems that government needs to fix.

Bad roads, Poor health care, High taxes, Massive youth unemployment, Gagantuan Corruption, Huge infrastructure deficit and Massive borrowing

@TawficToure replied to a comment suggesting that Ghanaians back home should embark on their protest in July:

July 3 is too far

AJ confidently said no matter what happens, a massive demonstration will take place in Ghana very soon:

#WeGoDemonstrate come what may

Away from this, a strong Ghanaian woman has been captured on camera as she caught a thief who tried to pick her pocket thinking he would easily get away with it.

In the footage that was shared on the verified Twitter handle of Ameyaw Debrah, the woman was seen raining heavy lashes on the thief who unsuccessfully tried to shield himself from the blows.

He was, however, saved by the bell as a policeman quickly came to the scene to yank him away from the merciless lashes of the woman and a few bystanders.

Source: Yen