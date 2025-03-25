Dr Akua Obimah Adwedaa will receive five awards for her outstanding performance at the University of Ghana Dental School

Her uncle, Nii Kpakpo Samoa Addo shared the positive development on social media and indicated his pride in his niece

Social media users who saw his post congratulated Dr Akua Obimah Adwedaa on her stellar performance

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Dr Akua Obimah Adwedaa will receive five awards for the 2023/2024 academic year to show her outstanding performance during her education.

In a letter dated March 19, 2025, the University of Ghana stated that the awards ceremony would be held on April 4, 2025.

Dr Akua Obimah Adwedaa wins five awards at the University of Ghana awards ceremony. Photo credit: @nksa2 & @univofgh

Source: Facebook

In a post shared on Facebook, an uncle of Dr Akua Obimah Adwedaa, said his niece had made him proud and promised to reward her with GHC1000 for her amazing performance.

“Akua Adwedaa, I am extremely proud to be your uncle today. U have exceeded my expectations. 1k cash for you for this performance. Please show me the results of your niece,” Nii Kpakpo Samoa Addo wrote on Facebook.

A letter which was sent to Dr Akua Obimah Adwedaa by the University of Ghana, listed the five awards she would receive. Nii Kpakpo Samoa Addo shared the letter on Facebook.

The list of the awards is below:

Ghana Dental Association Prize for the best all-round Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) student throughout the course

Prof Grace Parkinns prize for the student in oral surgery

Prof Grace Parkinns prize for the best student in oral radiology

Prof Nii Otu Nartey prize for the student in pathology

The UGMS 1982-year group prize for the best graduating dental student at the BSC (Medical Sciences) level

The letter stated that the award ceremony will be held in April 2025.

“You are invited to an award ceremony to be organised for the recipients of the 2023/2024 academic year in the Great Hall from 4:30 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday, April 4, 2025. You are allowed to bring only two family members to grace the occasion.”

Dr Akua Obimah Adwedaa wins five awards at the University of Ghana awards ceremony. Photo credit: Robert_Ford

Source: Getty Images

The award ceremony is coming a few months after she graduated from the University of Ghana. Nii Kpakpo Samoa Addo shared the good news at the time and congratulated his niece for graduating from the university.

“Dr (Dent) Akua Obimah Adwedaa. This is the latest and freshest Dr. And dentist in town. My very own niece Akua Adwedaa. She is also single. We are only taking dollars and euros. Please when you see me call me uncle cos I grow.”

Netizens congratulate award-winning dentist

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by Nii Kpakpo Samoa Addo on Facebook. Read them below:

Samuel Larbi-Eck said:

“Congratulations to our young lady. More grease to her elbows. Proud uncle.”

Abena Gbagbo wrote:

“Sterling performance. Congrats to her ❤️.”

Eben Nii Kpakpo Thompson said:

“Woow, She is brilliant.”

Jochebed Sutherland sweeps 12 awards at Legon

YEN.com.gh reported that an old student of Holy Child received 12 prizes at an award ceremony organised by the University of Ghana.

Dr Jochebed Sutherland received several praises after the news of her academic achievements went viral.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh