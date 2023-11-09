In February 2023, Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo swore in 21 new judges for the High Court, including the youngest-ever appointee, Her Ladyship Ellen Lordina Serwaa Mireku

In a significant ceremony in February 2023, President Nana Akufo-Addo swore in 21 new judges for Ghana's High Court, including Her Ladyship Ellen Lordina Serwaa Mireku.

She, the youngest among the newly appointed justices, made history as Ghana's youngest High Court Justice.

Prior to her appointment, Her Ladyship Ellen Lordina Serwaa Mireku served as a Circuit Court judge, earning recognition for her dedication and commitment to the judiciary.

In 2022, she was re-elected as the Alliance of Circuit Judges and Magistrates-Ghana (ACJMG) president for an additional two-year term.

The ACJMG, a sub-group of the Association of Judges and Magistrates-Ghana, focuses on the welfare of the lower Bench and the election of representatives to the Judicial Council.

Ellen Lordina Serwaa Mireku's exceptional achievement and dedication to the legal profession have elevated her to the prestigious High Court and inspired aspiring young legal professionals across Ghana.

Her tenure as the president of ACJMG is set to conclude in 2024, marking a significant chapter in her impactful career within the country's judicial system.

