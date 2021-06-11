Hard girl: Ghanaian woman disciplines man who tried to steal from her in video

A thief who tried to pick off a Ghanaian woman got the shock of his life

In a video fast trending online, the woman beat the young man mercilessly until a police officer came to save him

A strong Ghanaian woman has been captured on camera as she caught a thief who tried to pick her pocket thinking he would easily get away with it.

In the footage that was shared on the verified Twitter handle of Ameyaw Debrah, the woman was seen raining heavy lashes on the thief who unsuccessfully tried to shield himself from the blows.

He was, however, saved by the bell as a policeman quickly came to the scene to yank him away from the merciless lashes of the woman and a few bystanders.

See the video below:

Social media users had a lot to say about this video.

@ivyprosper said:

I WISH I could have gotten this type of justice when the thief stole my phone in East Legon. I was running shouting and chasing him and nobody helped me. The thief eventually got on a motorbike and sped off.

@Hanibalsweet mentioned:

He was really saved by the police, good job officer. It really saddens me when we have to beat people like this for such an offence, we don’t love ourselves anymore.

Kwesikwaa Hayford indicated:

The lady doesnt look thin but probably jobless and finding it difficult to take care of herself and her dependents or even has debts to clear. She came to the market to get something to make life a little bearable. nowhere cool. one or two slaps? she wasnt ready to count. lol

