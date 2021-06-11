Old comedy skit pops up showing Twene Jonas when he was hustling in Ghana

Popular Ghanaian enthusiast, Twene Jonas, used to act comedy when has was still in Ghana

An old video of the currently US-based activist has surfaced, showing a skit in which he acted as a stooged husband

Other old videos that were shared earlier showed Twene Jonas speaking about national issues

Sensational US-based Ghanaian social media activist, Twene Jonas, has been spotted in an old video showing when he was in Ghana trying his worth to make it.

The throwback video that was shared on the Facebook handle of Vim Buzz showed a comedy skit in which Twene Jonas played the role of a husband who was tricked by his wife.

It appears that Jonas had been trying to capture the attention of Ghanaians long before he travelled to the United States but nobody really focused on him.

See the video below:

This is not the first

This was not the first time throwback videos of the Ghanaian have been shared online.

Other videos of Twene Jonas, the young Ghanaian actor, movie producer and director outside his comedy skills had also surfaced.

In footages that gained a lot of attention online, Jonas spoke on different occasions when he was still in Ghana about the slow and detestable nature of development in the country.

Although he made a lot of sense, it was clear that nobody paid much attention because he looked like just another hustler trying to go viral.

Away from that, a 10-year-old Ghanaian boy named Desmond Amonoo has designed a beautiful stadium model that he calls Black Star stadium, which he hopes will be built in Ghana one day.

A video of the creation that was shared on Adom FM's Facebook handle showed the intricate parts of the model with a parking space for helicopters among other facilities.

The young boy who comes from the Western Region of Ghana had previously constructed an exact replica of the new stadium at Axim.

