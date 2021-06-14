Listing of structures begin for 2021 Population and Housing Census

Listing of structures and landed properties for the 2021 Population and Housing Census has begun

Enumerators for the 2021 Population and Housing Census have begun listing structures and landed properties to kick start the exercise.

The listing exercise which commenced yesterday, June 13, is expected to pave the way for the enumeration, which starts at midnight on June 27.

In a report filed by GraphicOnline, the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has noted that the first seven days of the field data collection will be devoted to the listing of structures.

Listing of structures

According to the GSS, this will involve enumerators locating every structure and assigning unique serial numbers to the structures.

A serial number, preceded by 2021 PHC, will be is written with white chalk on the external wall of every structure that will be listed.

Enumerator

Per GraphicOnline's report, one of the enumerators identified as Pascal Wisdom said the thrust of the exercise was to take stock of all landed properties in the country.

This according to him, will help determine the number of structures officials would be visiting when the counting begins on June 27, 2021.

Population statistics

Ghana’s population below 18 years is currently estimated to be 14,182,093 which is 2,710,495 more than the value recorded during the 2010 population and housing census.

The 2021 census will be the sixth after independence with the first five ones being in 1960, 1970, 1984, 2000, and 2010.

This estimation puts the country’s population within the zero to eighteen years age bracket at almost half of the country’s entire population of a little over 31 million per the 2021 population projections by the Ghana Statistical Service.

Out of the 14.2 million estimated population, 3.8 of them are teenagers while 10.4 million are below 13 years. In the zero to eighteen (0-18) age bracket, age zero is estimated to have the highest population of 895.4 million.

