Reverend Obofour attended the one-week observation of his late mother, and a video shared by GH Hyper showed him crying

The man of God was accompanied by his wife Bofowaa, who consoled him while sitting by his side, which got social media users emotional

Numerous individuals and celebrities attended the one-week observation, clad in either all black outfits or red outfits

Reverend Obofour, leader of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC), attended the one-week observation of his late mother, Afia Pokuaa, also known as Mama Ade Special.

The ceremony, held in her honor, brought together family, friends, and well-wishers dressed in black and red, traditional colors of mourning.

A video shared by GH Hyper showed Rev Obofour breaking down in tears during the event. His wife, Bofowaa, sat beside him, offering comfort as he struggled with grief.

His daughter, who was also present at the event, was not happy seeing her father crying and tried to console him as well. The emotional moment touched many social media users, who sympathised with the pastor.

Several public figures, including politicians and celebrities, attended the gathering to show support.

When news of the reverend's mother's passing broke, Chief of Staff Julius Debrah and Youth Minister George Opare Addo were among the first individuals to publicly mourn with Obofour.

They visited him in a convoy to pay their respects. Debrah also conveyed President John Mahama’s condolences to Rev Obofour and assured him of their support as he prepares for the funeral.

During the one-week observation, mourners shared words of encouragement with the bereaved family, while prayers and tributes were offered in memory of the late Afia Pokuaa.

Social media users mourn with Obofour

Admirers of Obofour who could not express their condolences in person used social media to their advantage to sympathise with the man of God. YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

sadiea1695 said:

"Rev be strong 💪🏼 we al know it’s painful to loose your beloved mum. My condolences."

cleopatras_hair__beauty_salon_ commented:

"It is not easy to loose your lovely mother.😢"

nhira6205 said:

"Mom's death hit different hmmmm people take good care of their mothers while they’re alive."

goddes_30 commented:

"We that have lost our parents, can we stop crying 😭? Especially when we come across videos like this..."🥹..

trueafrokay said:

"Sorry for your loss, Osofo, but give up the hairline. No amount of yomo will move it to the front." \

aaronpuchidoo1986 said:

"If I may ask, why is the wife afraid to touch and console the husband."

bhurny_dictah wrote:

"Awww seee her daughter…looking out to console her daddy.❤️"

she_loves_stonebwoyb said:

"😢 Oh Auntieeeeee hmmmm."

John Dumelo bids father farewell

The funeral service of John Dumelo's late father was held recently, and at the event, the actor delivered a touching tribute that moved many people.

YEN.com.gh reported that the emotional actor had kind words to say about Engineer John William Kudzo Anato-Dumelo.

Many respected people were present at the funeral to mourn with the actor.

