Talented Ghanaian rapper Yaw Tog has excited many of his staunch fans when he announced that he would be releasing a new song soon

He took to his social media pages to share a snippet of the song titled Eboso and noted that it would be released on Thursday, March 20, 2025, on all streaming platforms

Many of his fans thronged the comment section of the post to hail him for the announcement, while others shared positive reviews about the song

Ghanaian drill sensation Yaw Tog, born Thorsten Owusu Gyimah, has once again electrified the music scene with his latest single, Eboso.

Yaw Tog to drop Eboso soon

Renowned for his groundbreaking hit "Sore," Yaw Tog took to his Instagram page to announce his new song, Eboso.

The song, which translates to It's Up from Twi to English, showcases Yaw Tog's signature energetic delivery and sharp lyricism.

The song seamlessly blends traditional Ghanaian rhythms with contemporary drill beats, creating a sound that's both authentic and fresh.

On his TikTok account, Yaw Tog excitedly shared a snippet of the song and captioned, "In few days #eboso," generating significant buzz among his followers who expressed anticipation for the new song.

On Instagram, the talented rapper noted that the song was produced by the talented music producer Kellywtf Beats and shared other details about the release of the song.

For those eager to experience Eboso, the track will be available on all major streaming platforms, and the official music video can be viewed on Yaw Tog's YouTube channel on March 20, 2025.

"20/03/25 Next week Thursday #Eboso Prod. @kellywtf_beats"

Reactions to Yaw Tog's new song

Fans have been quick to embrace the song, with many taking to social media platforms to share their excitement and talking about how they have been expectant for the new song.

Many of them took to the comment section to express excitement about Yaw Tog's new song. His staunch fans talked about how long it had been for him to announce this new song.

Below are the exciting reactions of social media users to Yaw Tog's yet-to-released song, Eboso:

donyprink said:

"You are just too much. The young bulllllllll 🔥🔥🔥🔥."

goodluck00051 said:

"We still eat eating casamigos 👏."

rudebwoi_sketches said:

"Tog life 🎱🎲🚀."

amey_boy1 said:

"Edey keep oh🥲🔥🔥.

mr.theocudjoe said:

"Your time pass wai!"

