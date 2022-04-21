The National Teaching Council (NTC) is one of the agencies under the ministry of education in Ghana. It functions as a body that checks and balances the professionalism of teachers in the country. Therefore, it is no gainsaying that becoming a teacher in Ghana is not piecemeal, as you must pass through some scrutiny on and outside the NTC portal.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Photo: @johnschno, unsplash.com

Source: UGC

The NTC portal is one of the first points of call for any individual looking to join the prestigious Ghana Education Service (GES) as a teacher. Interestingly, the process is relatively straightforward as long as you have read through the guidelines.

Is the NTC portal open?

Yes, the platform has been open for some time, and interested people can still apply depending on their location. Anyone from the Northern region of Ghana, for example, can register in April 2022, while May 2022 is set aside for candidates from the Northeastern region.

You will have to submit some of the required documents for verification for the most part. But then, after being verified and activated, you can obtain resources on the platform for career development.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

How can I register my NTC number?

The steps to follow to register on the NTC teachers' portal are given below:

Open the agency's official website either on your smartphone or personal computer. Click on the icon that reads "Register now to create an account" or click on an already existing account, depending on the category you belong to; Choose "Teacher" as the account type; Complete the form and click on submit; Open your email afterwards to fetch the confirmation link sent in there. In case you do not find it in your inbox, open the spam folder; Once seen, click the link in the mail to confirm your email.

Remember to scan your certificate and appointment letter before uploading them to the portal. Besides, once your registration is completed and your registration profile reads 100% on your NTC portal dashboard, the agency will verify and assign you a unique number.

How to activate your pending account

If you fail to fill all required fields while filling your form online or did not save it after filling, your account will likely be pending. You could also fall victim to a pending account if you do not attend to all queries issues from the agency. For whatever reason that your account is pending, here are steps to follow to fix it and get your licence number:

Tips on NTC licensing. Photo: @NTC_GH

Source: Twitter

Log into your email account; Go to the icon that allows you to compose a new message and click on it; In the subject field, type Activation of Account; When composing your message, explain that you already completed your registration with your profile progress reading 100%, but your account is yet to be activated.

Ensure to add the following information when composing your message before you send it to it@ntc.gov.gh:

Name

Staff identity

Email address

Mobile/telephone number

NTC teachers portal login process

If you are already registered on the platform and need to check for anything, you will need to log into your existing account to gain access. What to need to do is:

Visit the NTC portal; Click on teacher login; On the new page, input either the telephone number or email address that you used to register and your password; Click on the login icon to gain access.

What do I do if I can not remember my NTC login password?

There is no reason to panic if you forget your NTC login password. You can gain access back immediately by following the steps in the instructions below:

On the agency's official page, click on the "Teacher login" button as your account type; Once it opens up, click on "I have forgotten my email/password;" Afterwards, click on the "Email password reset" option and enter your email address; Then, click on the "Send reset link" tab.

As long as you have an existing account on their website, you should get a reset link through your email. Once received, follow the prompts.

How can I check my NTC status?

To know if your Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination (GTLE) details are already with the National Teaching Council, to fast track the activation of your account, you can follow the :

Visit exams.ntc.gov.gh on any internet-enabled device; Click on the icon that displays Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination (GTLE); Click on the "Confirmation Status" option; Input your former school or college index number in the space provided; Click on the "Confirm" button to complete the process.

If your confirmation status fails, the best thing you can do is visit your awarding institution to know the problem.

Ways to get in touch with the agency. Photo: @NTC_GH

Source: Twitter

What are CPD points?

The Continuous Professional Development points are a series of grades that teachers are expected to acquire. This is possible by participating in training and courses made available by certain bodies that the Ministry of Education has accredited in Ghana.

This has become important as the Ghana Education Service is trying to ensure that students get the best knowledge from their teachers in the classroom. Nevertheless, teachers can choose from about 21 courses to bolster their CPD points, though three of these are mandatory. Each of the courses carries an equal point of 5.

FAQs

What is the objective of NTC? It aims to provide leaders and innovators in the academe and industry who are equipped, responsible, and competent individuals who can contribute to national and international endeavours. What is the Teacher's portal in Ghana? This interface on the NTC portal is where teachers can do anything concerning the profession. It could be registration, verification and activation of an account, checking confirmation status or even accessing training programs for career enhancement. How can I print my NTC registration form? You need to first visit the NTC Exams login portal, where you would be asked to input your serial number and PIN. Once the page opens, scroll to reprint your registration form. How do I register for licensure exams? Once you are on the NTC Exams portal, click on Examination Registration. Fill in your serial number and PIN, then choose your exam centre and other required details.

The NTC portal has, over the years, become an essential part of the teacher-recruiting process of the Ghana Education Service. Therefore, individuals considering venturing into the teaching profession must understand the rudiments of navigating the platform.

Do you need an MTN unlimited data plan for your internet needs? Yen.com.gh shared how to activate a suitable plan based on your budget.

Check out the post to find out different available packages for your personal or business use and the costs.

Source: YEN.com.gh