A letter from the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, received by the Office of the Speaker of Parliament, has revealed that the Green Ghana Project will require 125 million cedis.

Akufo-Addo's 5 million trees Green Ghana project will require GH₵125 million (Photo: Presidency.gov)

The letter, signed by the Chairman of the Fundraising committee of the Green Ghana Project , Ehunabobrim Nana Prah Agyensaim VI and copied the Ministers for Lands and Natural Resources and Foreign Affairs, is inviting Parliament, its staff and other parliamentarians to contribute to this fund.

“ The purpose of this exercise is to encourage Ghanaians and friends of Ghana plant trees to preserve the country’s forest and vegetation cover for a balanced ecology. This presidential initiative, under the auspices of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources will require an amount of GHC 125,000,000),” excerpts of the letter reads.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that the Green Ghana programme will become an annual event going forward. According to him, the programme which is aimed at planting trees across the country will help shore up the country’s forest cover In a report filed by Graphic.com.gh, he assured there is a continuity plan for the programme.

The Green Ghana programme which commenced today, Friday, June 11, 2021, is aimed at planting at least five million trees across Ghana.

Speaking at the event to commemorate the planting of 5million trees, Akufo-Addo said the effects of deforestation and forest degradation are dire. He stated that it is an urgent need to reverse the trend of forest deforestation and forest degradation to restore the country's forest resources.

Akufo-Addo stressed that government is determined to restore the lost forest cover in the country. He, however, pledged that his government is determined to ensure the survival of the five million trees that will be planted during the Green Ghana project.

