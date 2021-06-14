Stunning photos of Abena Korkor on TV3 Date Rush drop; viewers compliment her

Abena Korkor Addo was a guest on last weekend's edition of Date Rush on TV3

Many have complimented her on her good looks and intelligence

Addo has been in the news following revelations about her relationships with high-profile men

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Socialite, Abena Korkor Addo, is living a glamourous life in spite of the controversy surrounding her.

She has been in the news in the past week following revelations she made about having sexual relations with some high-profile men in Ghana. Notwithstanding all the controversy, she made an appearance on TV3's Date Rush as a guest.

Photos pop up of Stunning Abena Korkor on TV3's Date Rush. Photo source: user-generated

Source: UGC

Her session on the show was well-received with many complimenting her on her good looks and intelligence.

Awo Adu Gyamfi Acheampong for instance was pleasantly surprised writing: "Wow Abena korkor is really a beauty with brains Very eloquent."

Winnifred Araba Villy also had kind words for Korkor: "Abena korkor is a very beautiful lady with brains. Very elequent and intelligent"

Victor Galy totally gets it: "She is very beautiful. In fact I don't blame Nkonkonsa GH and the rest you have mentioned in the list of men that slept with you in the video you did because everyone likes good things my sister."

Obeng Dwumah Sarkodie has a proposition: "My dear Abena korkor, although I'm not included in your list, but for what I have seen and heard you talk today on date rush, pls, kindly add me to the list wai. Medaaase bebreeee...."

In other news, popular on-air personality, Deloris Frimpong-Manso, popularly known as Delay has responded to Nana Aba Anamoah's interview request. Nana Aba took to Twitter to put Delay on the spot stressing that the latter has been running away from an interview with her since 2008.

According to the GH One TV presenter, if indeed Delay ‘is a woman’, then she should make herself available for an interview.

However, reacting to that, Delay wrote, “Lol Aba, it’s an interview, not a death sentence. I will let you know when I’m ready for you.”

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh