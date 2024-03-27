Jay Bahd has shared a conversation he had with US-based rapper Rick Ross in which he acknowledged the Ghanaian's efforts

The rapper encouraged Jay Bahd to continue and shared his readiness to connect with him soon

Fans have shared their hopes for a collaboration between Jay Bahd and Rick Ross

American rapper and record executive Rick Ross has shared his admiration for Ghanaian drill rapper and Asakaa Boys' member Jay Bahd.

The Ghanaian shared a conversation he had with the American in which the latter acknowledged the former's hard work as a rising artiste.

Jay Bahd's post attracted scores of fans who hailed him and expressed their hopes for a collaboration with Rick Ross.

Jay Bahd to connect with Rick Ross

Rick Ross has always been vocal about his love for Ghana and the country's musicians since his first visit to Ghana, where he met and co-signed budding rapper CJ Biggerman.

Recently, he opened up about his interest in working with more African artistes, including Black Sherif, who has been on the radar of his colleague, DJ Khaled.

In his latest conversation with Jay Bahd, Rick Ross expressed his interest in connecting with Jay Bahd after hailing the Odo hitmaker.

Sharing his chat with Rick Ross, Jay Bahd said, "Motivation convo with the Boss, Real recognize real."

Fans react to Jay Bahd and Rick Ross' stint

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments in reaction to Jay Bad and Rick Ross' conversations.

@Boy_Millah said:

Wether ebi fanfooling or not still a big deal man

@odenkyem_4 noted:

can’t wait to hear Rosay huh on that song

@Guyman247 shared:

Ask him for an update on the Stonebwoy and Riri link up

@thekharty added:

He say you too will meet Rihana in a week anaa?? Don’t let this guy man guy you ooo

Rick Ross makes ambitious promise to Stonewbwoy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Rick Ross and Stonebwoy had connected during an online interaction in which the MMG boss asked the Ghanaian about his dream collaborations.

Stonebwoy shared his dream of working with Taylor Swift and Rihanna. Rick Ross offered to help Stonebwoy secure the collaborations.

