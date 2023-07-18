Ghanaian actor Lil Win's wife, Maame Serwaa, carried her husband on her back in an adorable video

While on her back, they sang Legendary highlife musician Nana Acheampong's hit song 'Nanka Ebeye Den'

Many people said that if it was not for Lil Win's wealth, she would not have carried him on her back

A video of Maame Serwaa, the wife of Ghanaian actor Lil Win carrying him on her back has caused a frenzy on social media.

In the adorable moment, Lil Win was on the back of Maame Serwaa throughout the video.

They sang 'Nanka Ebeye Den' a popular song by Ghanaian highlife legend, Nana Acheampong, who is also the father of the internationally recognised songbird Gyakie.

Captioning the post, Lil Win stated that love is not money but rather the respect accorded to each partner.

The Kumawood actor added that love also means that the family is unified as one body.

"Love is not money it’s respect one love one family," he wrote on Instagram.

Below is a video of Lil Win being carried on the back of his wife, Maame Serwaa, as they sing and dance.

Ghanaians react as Maame Serwaa carries Lil Win on her back

Many people did not agree with the statement Lil Win made in his Instagram caption.

They believe that if it was not for money his ever-gorgeous wife would not have fallen in love with him and tied the knot.

quophi_sunset_ said:

Who told you that love is not about money nka she will marry you hw3

nanaansah_photography commented:

Eiiiiii boy wat have we done to u to pepper is like this some of us are still single oo we beg u

iamkompani remarked:

My celebrity doesn’t have weight, so he has been carried so simple ❤️

whats_up_gh stated:

Eii …. Kyer3 s3 eii… this is abuse oo Kwadwo.. you are supposed to carry her and not the other way round

_magnificent_marie_ commented:

She couldn’t say the sika part well.. abeg money can never be out of the equation whether it’s yours or it’s hers

smithfabilas said:

I pray broken heart shouldn't hit up any of you....wish u guys de best

daniel_wealth stated:

Money is not everything, you will understand when you get there...

smithfabilas commented:

Do you think if it's not your money this beautiful lady will follow you? Try DNA For your children with her and thank me later

