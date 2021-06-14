Yvonne Okoro, Kalybos Shower Praises on Sarkodie Over Freestyle in new Video

Actors Yvonne Okoro and Kalybos have complimented Sarkodie on his rap skills following the release of a new freestyle

The freestyle is a prelude to Sarkodie's upcoming No Pressure' album set to be released on July 7

Many fans have also shared their thoughts

Yvonne Okoro and Kalybos have showered massive praises on rapper Sarkodie following the release of a new freestyle.

Kalybos shared the video of the freestyle on Instagram and shared how amazed he was at the Sarlodie's skills. Okoro commented with one word: "Dope."

Yvonne Okoro, Kalybos shower praises on Sarkodie for freestyle in a new video. Photo source: user-generated

Source: UGC

The new freestyle is in preparation for Sarkodie's upcoming album NO PRESSURE set to be released on July 7, 2021.

"Eiiii Ewurade Nyankopon. Most people wouldn’t understand but hear me out…. His name is SARKODIE and he’s the KING If you don’t understand I have Petrol ⛽️ you can use to burn the sea come for a lighter. PERIOD," reads the caption of the post by Kalybos.

Many fans were also impressed and shared their thoughts.

Rd.Issah: "So that’s why I’m always surprised people can argue that Sarkodie isn’t the best"

Headmasta_gh: "Herh we need a SARK statue!!!! 12 years and counting"

Owusujr: "@Sarkodie is Dapper ❤️❤️❤️ fact ... nobody in Africa only 1 king Sark"

In other news, a video has emerged online of Akrobeto advising Shatta Wale to turn over a new leaf following a verbal confrontation with Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo on UTV's United Showbiz.

On his show, The Real News with Akrobeto, the actor is seen cautioning Wale to be mindful of his behaviour. It is unknown when the video was shot.

"Shatta paa paa. You recently did something I didn't like. In fact, Shatta be careful. Do the right thing. Shatta, people will learn from you so let people see good things to remember you by," said Akrobeto.

An otherwise healthy conversation turned left when Asamoah-Baidoo used the word "confused" whilst referring to the dancehall artiste on the programme hosted by Nana Ama McBrown.

It then degenerated into a name-calling session with Wale attacking the personality of Arnold and deriding him for living a supposedly poor life.

Source: Yen News