Farida Mahama and another member of the Mahama family, Sadiya Mahama, in a viral video shared on Sadiya's TikTok page, jammed to Fido's 'Joy Is Coming'

In the video, the two pretty ladies who rocked beautiful and expensive-looking wigs and gorgeous outfits enjoyed each other's company

In the comments section, many people tried to find out exactly who Sadiya Mahama was and which part of the Mahama family tree she belonged to

Farida Mahama, daughter of Ghana’s President John Dramani Mahama, and Sadiya Mahama, a member of the Mahama family, have gone viral on TikTok.

Farida Mahama and Sadiya Mahama dance in a video. Photo source: sadi_maha

Source: TikTok

The video shared on Sadiya's account showed the two enjoying Fido's popular song, 'Joy Is Coming.'

In the video, the two women wore stylish outfits and expensive-looking wigs, enjoying their time together. The video attracted attention online, with many social media users asking about Sadiya's exact connection to the Mahama family. Some commenters speculated she was the daughter of Ibrahim Mahama, John Mahama's younger brother.

Checks on Sadiya's Instagram page showed she was followed by multiple members of the Mahama family, including Farida and her brother, Sharaf Mahama. Farida and other family members were present at John Mahama's inauguration dinner a few days ago.

The dinner followed Mahama's swearing-in ceremony on January 7, 2025, at the Black Star Square in Accra. The historic event was led by Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin and Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkonoo.

John Mahama, who previously served as Ghana's 4th President under the Fourth Republic, has now been sworn in as the 6th President. His running mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, was also sworn in as Ghana's first female Vice President.

Mahama won the December 2024 general election with 6,328,397 votes, representing 56.55% of the total votes cast. His closest contender, former Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party, secured 4,657,304 votes, or 41.61%.

Farida and Sadiya Mahama spark debate

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Shukran commented:

"You both look stunning 😍 cousin for life although I'm npp fan."

Thessy Cosmestics /Skincare reacted:

"Farida is just a vibe n I love her for that."

Yaa Fortune wrote:

"Farida Looks like Davido’s chioma or is it just me????"

Pappy Kofi346 said:

"Sadiya Ibrahim Mahama daughter of business mogul and Farida Mahama the only daughter of the president of the Republic of Ghana."

Nana Yaa commented:

"But if you look slow slow low-key farida resembles Chef Chi oo."

Jasmine Djang and Sharaf Mahama

Jasmine Djang and Sharaf Mahama were also at the inauguration dinner, and their presence sparked a reaction due to their relationship with each other.

YEN.com.gh reported that Jasmine, who is said to be the girlfriend of Sharaf, sat at the same table as other members of the Mahama family.

Many people were happy that Jasmine was invited to the gathering and saw it as a solidification of her relationship with Sharaf.

