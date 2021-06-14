Akrobeto has warned Shatta Wale against his rowdy behaviour

In a video seen online, the actor encourages Wale to desist from any attitude that would affect his legacy

The dancehall artiste recently had an on-air altercation with Showbiz pundit, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo on UTV's United Showbiz

A video has emerged online of Akrobeto advising Shatta Wale to turn over a new leaf following a verbal confrontation with Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo on UTV's United Showbiz.

On his show 'The Real News with Akrobeto,' the actor is seen cautioning Wale to be mindful of his behaviour.

Akrobeto warns Shatta Wale in video after Arnold fracas. Source: user-generated

It is unknown when the video was shot.

"Shatta paa paa. You recently did something I didn't like. In fact, Shatta be careful. Do the right thing. Shatta, people will learn from you so let people see good things to remember you by," said Akrobeto.

An otherwise healthy conversation turned left when Asamoah-Baidoo used the word "confused" whilst referring to the dancehall artiste on the programme hosted by Nana Ama McBrown.

It then degenerated into a name-calling session with Wale attacking the personality of Arnold and deriding him for living a supposedly poor life.

Watch Akrobeto warn Shatta Wale in the video below.

In other news, some Shatta Wale's fans stormed the premises of United Television (UTV) as their icon made an appearance on the station.

Shatta Wale was guest on UTV's United Showbiz, an entertainment programme hosted by Nana Ama McBrown, on Saturday, June 12, 2021. The show which started at 9:00pm closed just a few minutes before midnight making Shatta Wale leave the premises after 12:00am.

But the lateness did not deter Wale's fans who had massed up behind the walls of UTV's premises from waiting to catch a glimpse of him.

In a video that has been posted on Peace FM's Instagram page, Shatta Wale is seen coming of the UTV building in the midst of his crew members. As Wale stepped out, the fans started chanting his name and he threw bundles of GHC1 notes into the crowd to their excitement.

