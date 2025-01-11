Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has issued a subtle warning to FC Barcelona ahead of their Spanish Super Cup final

While Madrid will be looking forward to exact revenge for their defeat in La Liga, Barcelona will aim to assert their dominance

Interestingly, should Ancelotti steer Los Blancos to victory on Sunday, it will be their third trophy of the season

Carlo Ancelotti has made his intentions crystal clear ahead of Real Madrid’s Spanish Super Cup final against arch-rivals FC Barcelona on Sunday, January 12.

The match promises to be fiercely contested, with both teams riding high after dominant performances in their respective semi-final games.

Road to the Spanish Super Cup final

Ancelotti's Madrid advanced to the final with a 4-0 victory over RCD Mallorca, thanks to a second-half surge.

Goals from Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo, and an own goal by Martin Valjent sealed the win, showcasing Los Blancos' attacking depth.

Meanwhile, Barcelona eased past Athletic Bilbao, securing a 2-0 triumph through strikes from Gavi and teenage sensation Lamine Yamal.

This final not only rekindles the fierce rivalry between the two Spanish giants but also carries historical significance.

Barcelona, the most successful team in Super Cup history with 14 titles, could see their record matched if Madrid clinches victory, as noted by beIN Sports.

Ancelotti sends message to Barcelona

With such stakes, Ancelotti is leaving no stone unturned in his quest to add another trophy to Los Blancos’ illustrious cabinet.

“We're in good shape. We're hungry and excited,” the Italian tactician stated confidently, as quoted on Real Madrid’s website.

Reflecting on his team’s semifinal win, Ancelotti revealed that any lingering concerns had been addressed.

"The issues we had during the Mallorca game have been resolved, and we have all our players available," he affirmed.

His comments also underscored the team's mindset heading into the high-stakes encounter.

“We're really excited for this one, and the confidence we have going into every final will be crucial.

"Barcelona is a historic rival, and these games are always hard-fought and tough for both sides. We'll try and do all we can to win another trophy."

What lies ahead for Ancelotti and Madrid?

As Real Madrid prepares to face their eternal adversaries at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, all eyes will be on Ancelotti’s tactical approach.

With both teams boasting exceptional form and attacking flair, the final promises to be a classic showdown between two of football's most decorated clubs.

Victory for Madrid would not only match Barcelona’s title tally but also further solidify Ancelotti’s legacy as one of the game’s most accomplished managers.

