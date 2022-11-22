Lil Win made his presence felt at the funeral of one Daniel Osei Owusu as he thrilled a large audience with some dance moves

The veteran actor stormed the funeral grounds with his entourage to show their support and grieve with the bereaved

Kojo Nkansah's light-hearted nature put smiles on the faces of people, although it was a sad occasion

Popular Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, attended the funeral of Daniel Osei Owusu, a young man who, unfortunately, went to be with the lord in an untimely fashion.

Lil Win made his presence felt at the funeral grounds as he arrived with his entourage. The actor went around and shared pleasantries with the family of the bereaved and other folks who attended the event.

Although it was a sad occasion Lil Win was able to ease the tension a bit as he suddenly burst into a hilarious dance.

The actor had peeps smiling. They looked on gleefully as he put on a show for them. Some people could not hold back the urge to dance, too, as they joined Lil Win on the dance floor.

The excited group danced gracefully to the gospel tune being performed by a lady. Lil Win and company danced for some minutes before finally taking their seats.

Peeps Admire Lil Win

Zoner Boss was impressed:

You can't hate this guy

Adzokatse Godsway also commented:

I always happy when I see you father, waiting to meet you one day ❤

Osei Mensah also reacted:

Nice one kojo lilwen God bless you

Mintah Solomon teye also reacted:

I like you so much liwin I will die for you

Source: YEN.com.gh