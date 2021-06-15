Kwabena Kwabena has retired from politics

The multiple award-winning artiste said he wants to concentrate on his music career

He is a known NPP supporter

Multiple award-winning highlife superstar, George Kwabena Adu, known by the stage name Kwabena Kwabena says he is done with politics.

A member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), who is a staunch supporter of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Kwabena Kwabena said he is retiring from politics to concentrate on his music career.

Kwabena Kwabena retires from politics after saying he didn’t receive a penny for campaign song for NPP

The ‘Aso’ hitmaker composed a campaign song in support of the then-presidential candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in the heat of the 2016 general elections. Akufo-Addo went on to win the presidential election.

The song was reused during the 2020 general elections by the NPP and Akufo-Addo won again.

In a recent interview with Ameyaw TV and sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kwabena Kwabena said: “It’s a personal decision. I want to concentrate on just my music.”

According to him, the Ghanaian political terrain is not matured, and “people don’t accept other views too easily.”

He said his involvement with politics since he started campaigning for President Akufo-Addo in 2008 affected his career.

Neglected after supporting NPP

Meanwhile, the “Kwadede” singer said he has still not been compensated for the popular campaign song—Vote number 1.

“The song wasn’t sponsored nor paid for by anyone from the party, I did it out of the love for Nana Akufo-Addo who was the flagbearer.

“Though I wasn’t expecting anything, even God who created his word always needs us to show gratitude, that’s why he excepts us to worship him all the time, “ he told Nana Aba Anamoah on Starr Chat as reported by YEN.com.gh earlier.

Apologies to Ghanaians

In other news, Kwabena Kwabena apologised in a video to all the people he might have hurt in the past.

While speaking in an interview with Ohemaa Woyeje on Angel FM and sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Adult Music crooner said he wanted to ask for forgiveness for certain personal decisions he took in line with his music career.

He indicated that some of the decisions were a result of the fact that he did not want anything to come between the gift God had placed in him nor to give up his music dream for anything or anyone.

He said on the show that he felt sorry for singing love songs to heal people’s relations but couldn’t sing to save his own relationships.

Source: Yen.com.gh