Popular Ghanaian spiritualist and TikToker Mystic Banks has reportedly passed away, throwing his friends and fans into mourning

TikToker creator Muhbad, a good friend and colleague of the deceased, shared the sad news on the video sharing platform on December 17, 2025

News of Mystic Bank’s death stirred sorrowful reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians expressing sorrow over the unexpected event

Ghanaian TiKToker Mystic Banks, known for his videos offering spiritual guidance to his followers, has reportedly passed away.

TikToker Mystic Banks reportedly passes away.

Source: TikTok

Close friend and TikToker, Muhbad, shared the sad news of his death on December 17, 2025.

He shared a video detailing the final moments of his friend’s life at a hospital believed to be in the Bono East Region.

According to Muhbad, Mystic Banks passed away after a short illness.

The TikTok video announcing Mystic Banks’s death is below.

A popular TikToker, he ran multiple accounts with tens of thousands of followers offering spiritual guidance on how to be successful in life.

He often spoke out against online sports speculation, offering a different alternative to riches for the youth.

Mystic Banks had over 22,000 followers on his main account and over 33,000 followers on his main backup.

Below is a TikTok video shared by Mystic Banks before his death

Reactions to Mystic Banks’s death

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the death of Mystic Banks.

Sincere said:

"Mallam called his son back😌."

RICH BOSS DE BARON wrote:

"Korle bu fuo mpo awu, na Nkawie hospital. Masa no hope."

SMG INNOCENT 💰 commented:

"2025 it's okay wai 😭."

Mommies daughter ❤️👩‍❤️‍👩🔐 said:

"Wow sorry 😭😭😭😭😭."

Source: YEN.com.gh