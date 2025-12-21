Chairman Wontumi, Ashanti Regional NPP chairman, has been facing the law for some time now over some illegal mining claims

All the cars belonging to his two wives have reportedly been seized by government security agencies due to the legal battles

It is not known when the cars will be returned; however, the court has fixed January 12, 2026, to begin Chairman Wontumi's trial

Paul Kwabena Yandoh, the Ashanti Regional Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has alleged that government security agencies have seized all the vehicles belonging to the two wives of the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

According to Yandoh, the action appears to be a deliberate attempt to frustrate Chairman Wontumi in connection with his ongoing legal challenges.

Speaking in an interview on Kasapa FM, Yandoh recounted that Chairman Wontumi’s wives were invited by security agencies and compelled to surrender their vehicles solely because of their marital ties to the embattled NPP regional chairman.

“Another problem has come up. You know Chairman Wontumi has two wives. The government has seized all their cars. Both wives were called, and their vehicles were seized simply because they are married to Chairman Wontumi. The problems keep compounding every day,” he stated.

Yandoh described the increasing pressure on the NPP regional chairman as intimidation and political harassment.

Meanwhile, an Accra High Court has fixed January 12, 2026, to officially commence the trial of Bernard Antwi Boasiako, following the conclusion of a Case Management Conference.

This update was shared by @AwisiDede on X read:

“Chairman Wontumi’s trial is scheduled to begin on January 12, 2026, as parties have concluded the Case Management Conference.”

Chairman Wontumi has been accused of engaging in illegal mining activities on his Samreboi concession in the Western Region, contrary to the provisions of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703), as amended by the Minerals and Mining (Amendment) Act, 2019 (Act 995).

The charges include three counts of assignment of mineral rights without approval, contrary to Sections 14(1) and 99(2)(b) of Act 703, as amended, and three additional counts of deliberately facilitating unlicensed mining operations, contrary to Section 99(2)(b) of the same Act.

In October 2025, the Office of the Attorney-General filed a six-count charge sheet at the Accra High Court (Criminal Division) against Chairman Wontumi, Kwame Antwi, and Akonta Mining Company Limited.

Additionally, his legal team has filed an application seeking to unfreeze the bank account of one of Chairman Wontumi’s companies in Jamaica.

