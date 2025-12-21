Ibrahim Mahama’s family drew widespread attention after making a rare public appearance together at the maiden Supercar Spectacle event held at the Borteyman Sports Stadium on December 21, 2025

The high-profile event, co-organised by Ibrahim Mahama Jr alongside Arnold Agblosu and Jaiden Osei, brought car enthusiasts together for a major showcase of luxury supercars

Videos from the venue showed Ibrahim Mahama at the event together with his wife, Oona Maxwell, and their children, a rare family moment that quickly sparked reactions online

Ibrahim Mahama’s family, including his wife, daughter, and son, stole the show as they made a rare public appearance together at the Supercar spectacle event.

Ibrahim Mahama's wife and children grab attention at the Supercar Spectacle event in Accra on December 21, 2025. Image credit: @tina_news_gh, @ghana.eye

Source: TikTok

Ibrahim Mahama’s son, Ibrahim Mahama Jr, along with Arnold Agblosu and Jaiden Osei, organised the maiden Supercar spectacle event in Ghana on December 21, 2025.

The program, held at the Borteyman Sports Stadium in the Greater Accra Region, brought together car enthusiasts for the ultimate showcase of speed, power, and precision.

Many high-profile dignitaries attended the event, including former Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew and comic actor Kwaku Manu.

Ibrahim Mahama’s family attends supercar spectacle

The family of business mogul Ibrahim Mahama also appeared at the event to show support to his son, Ibrahim Mahama Jnr, as one of the co-founders of the event.

Videos from the event ground showed the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Engineers and Planners arriving at the venue in style.

His wife, Oona Maxwell, was also spotted at the program, as well as his daughter.

The entire Ibrahim Mahama family rarely makes public appearances together, making their appearance at the Borteyman Sports Stadium a special event that attracted reactions on social media.

Below are the TikTok videos showing the Ibrahim Mahama family at the event.

Source: YEN.com.gh