Five people have died in a road crash between a truck and a bus on December 20, at Ayensudo Meyinda on the Cape Coast–Takoradi Highway.

The Ghana National Fire Service responded promptly, dispatching a rescue team from the Komenda Fire Station.

Crash On Cape Coast–Takoradi Highway Kills 5 Travellers Ahead of Christmas Week

Source: Facebook

According to a statement from the service, firefighters extricated the five passengers trapped inside the Hiace bus and worked with supporting agencies to retrieve the victims and clear the wreckage.

In addition to rescuing the victims, the team removed debris from the roadway, restoring traffic flow and ensuring public safety.

The cause of the accident is under investigation, reports say.

The statement read:

PROMPT GNFS RESPONSE TO FATAL AYENSUDO MEYINDA ROAD ACCIDEN

The Ghana National Fire Service swiftly responded to a fatal road traffic accident at Ayensudo Meyinda on the Cape Coast–Takoradi Highway on Saturday, December 20, 2025.

A rescue team from the Komenda Fire Station was dispatched at 0926 hours and carefully extricated five (5) deceased persons trapped in a Toyota Hiace bus (GW 9373-22) following a collision with a DAF truck (GG 3227-25).

Firefighters secured the scene and worked with supporting agencies to provide operational support in rescuing, retrieving, and transporting the victims. The team also cleared debris from the roadway, restoring normal traffic flow.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation. The coordinated response once again underscores GNFS’s commitment to public safety and effective emergency response.

Data on road crashes in Ghana

Ghana has continued to struggle with road safety in 2025.

Provisional data released by the National Road Safety Authority earlier in the year noted that there were 7,289 road crashes in the first half of the year 2025.

According to the data, 12,354 vehicles were involved in various crashes, which resulted in 8,300 non-fatal casualties.

Additionally, 1,301 pedestrians were reported to have been knocked down across the country.

The National Road Safety Authority says Ghana saw 7,289 road crashes in the first half of 2025. Source: Ghana National Fire Service

Source: Getty Images

As of October, Ghana experienced 11,935 crashes, compared to 11,127 within the same period last year, representing a 7.3% increase.

Vehicles involved in crashes rose from 18,879 to 20,397, while fatalities increased by more than 300, reaching 2,429.

Injuries also climbed from 12,921 last year, January to October, to 13,764 within the same period this year.

GNA reported that the National Road Safety Authority attributed the surge in crashes in 2025 to the inadequate commitment to road safety.

Bole DCE involved in road crash

YEN.com.gh also recently reported that the District Chief Executive for Bole, Abdulai Mahamud, was involved in a road accident on December 9, 2025, while travelling to Tamale for an official assignment.

The incident occurred at Galinzegu, near Sankpagla, in the Central Gonja District along the Yapei-Tamale Highway in the Savannah Region. Reports indicated that Mahamud was stable following the crash.

Source: YEN.com.gh