General Constable Emmanuel Osei was killed by armed robbers on Monday

He was escorting a bullion van in the capital, Accra

A concerned police officer has been speaking following the incident

A disturbed police officer has been speaking in the aftermath of the killing of one of his colleagues who was escorting a bullion van on Monday, June 14, 2021.

Speaking to Adom FM on condition of anonymity as reported by Ghanaweb, the concerned police recounted his experience escorting bullion vans.

“This bullion van escort work is very life-threatening,” he stated, noting that one has to be extremely cautious and alert by taking his or her security into his own hands because no adequate provisions are made.

The police officer who has been with the service for over two decades added that: “There are times you will 'cock' these weapons and they won’t even fire.”

General Constable Emmanuel Osei with service number G/C 58449 lost his life after unknown armed men attacked a bullion van he was guarding at Korle-Bu.

A member of the National SWAT Unit, Osei was guarding a Nissan van with registration number GT 8592, belonging to a company called Montran when he met his untimely death.

Gunmen kill the wife of driver of GNPC boss

In a separate development, unknown assailants have shot dead the wife of the aide to the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Dr. KK Sarpong.

Nana Prempeh’s wife, Benedicta Abena Pokua, was gunned down in the evening of Saturday, June 12, 2021, by unknown assailants.

She was driving at the forecourt of Joefel Restaurant at Dichemso, a suburb of Kumasi in a white Range Rover with a customised registration number ‘PREMPEH 1-21’, 3news.com reports.

“She was driving ahead of me while I was in a different car. All I saw was someone had rushed her and opened gunfire at her. They shot multiple times and sped off,” Prempeh told Akoma FM.

Prempeh who is notorious for flaunting dollars on social media believed he was the target of the armed men.

Meanwhile, the assailants are still at large as investigations are underway to apprehend the killers.

