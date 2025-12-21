Aston Villa have recorded a remarkable 10-game unbeaten run against Manchester United, a feat the club last achieved more than a century ago

Unai Emery’s side displayed impressive tactical discipline and attacking quality, underlining Villa’s resurgence as a serious force in the Premier League

The latest victory leaves Villa just three points behind Arsenal in the league standings, while Manchester United remain in seventh place

Aston Villa continued their stunning rise with a hard-fought victory over Manchester United, sealing a historic run that has not been seen in more than a century.

The 2-1 win on Sunday, December 21, 2025, stretched Villa’s winning streak to 10 matches, underlining their rich vein of form.

Aston Villa beats United to make history

The match came alive just before the break when Morgan Rogers produced a moment of pure class. In the 45th minute, he bent a curling effort beyond the reach of the goalkeeper and into the far corner, sending Villa Park into celebration.

That joy was short-lived, as Matheus Cunha struck three minutes later to restore parity and shift the mood heading into halftime.

After the interval, Villa returned with renewed purpose. Twelve minutes after the restart, Rogers struck again, almost copying his earlier finish to reclaim the advantage.

The goal proved decisive as the hosts managed the remainder of the contest with calm assurance, limiting United’s threat and protecting their lead until the final whistle.

The result extended Villa’s impressive run to 10 straight wins across all competitions and 16 victories from their last 18 matches, according to Squawka.

They now sit third in the Premier League, a remarkable turnaround after a slow opening to the campaign. Their last defeat came on November 1, 2025, against Liverpool, a distant memory given their current form.

Emery praises his side as Amorim reflects

After the game, Villa coach Unai Emery highlighted the role of the supporters and the collective spirit driving his side forward.

"I'm very happy. Our supporters should be proud of everything we are doing together because the energy is very important. How they transmit the energy, how they are helping us here to feel Villa Park is out fortress.

"Sometimes we can't dominate; sometimes we must defend. We must be resilient, which we need today as well. But being resilient, taking our time, with our qualities, overall we must be proud of everything we are doing," Emery said, as quoted by the Premier League.

Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim cut a frustrated figure despite praising his players’ effort.

"I think we were the better team today. We were unlucky, even with the injury of Bruno [Fernandes], but during the game even without him we were the better team.

"We blocked the transitions quite well and they did really well. We did a very good job that no one is going to remember tomorrow because what matters is the result.

"I think it's soft tissue [Fernandes injury] so it's going to be a while. We'll see."

Up next for Villa is an away trip to Chelsea two days after Christmas, while United return home to face Newcastle United on Boxing Day, as both sides carry very different moods into the festive period.

