Mohammed Kudus was largely ineffective during his 58 minutes on the pitch, failing to create a chance and only registering one off-target shot

Despite a strong start after joining Tottenham, Kudus’ form has dipped, making him one of the most frustrating players to watch this season

Spurs’ forward line has struggled overall, with injuries and inconsistent performances leaving Thomas Frank needing more from Kudus

Tottenham suffered a bruising evening as they welcomed Liverpool to north London on Saturday, slipping to a 2–1 defeat against Arne Slot’s side.

After last weekend’s heavy 3–0 loss to Nottingham Forest, Thomas Frank’s men were in desperate need of a response, but their hopes unravelled in a chaotic first half that saw them reduced to nine players following red cards for Xavi Simons and Cristian Romero.

From that point on, it was a steep uphill task, with Spurs unable to cope as frustration grew among the home supporters and a chance to climb into the top half of the table slipped away.

Kudus' tough night vs Liverpool

While Xavi Simons grabbed the headlines for all the wrong reasons after his red card against Liverpool, Mohammed Kudus also had a difficult evening, struggling to make an impact for Tottenham.

The former West Ham star started the match but was largely ineffective during his 58 minutes on the pitch, failing to create a single chance and managing only one off-target shot.

When he was replaced by out-of-favour Brennan Johnson, the Spurs fans made their feelings clear.

Football London’s Alasdair Gold noted on X:

“Johnson replaces Kudus, which gets a cheer from the Spurs fans. The Ghanaian has struggled to get going on the break in this second half after a bright first period.”

Kudus highlights Tottenham’s inconsistent attack

Kudus may not have been Tottenham’s worst performer this season, but he has arguably been the most frustrating to watch.

After joining from West Ham, he showed real quality in his first few matches before a noticeable dip in form.

This inconsistency was something some Hammers fans warned about, and it has continued to be his biggest challenge.

With three goals and six assists so far this season, the 25-year-old has made a measurable impact, but Thomas Frank clearly needs more, not just from Kudus, but from Tottenham’s entire attacking unit.

The summer departure of Heung-min Son and a serious injury to James Maddison left Spurs relying on their forwards to step up. That simply hasn’t happened.

Dominic Solanke’s injury has sidelined him, while Richarlison, who scored against Liverpool, along with Mathys Tel, Brennan Johnson, and Wilson Odobert, have all struggled to cement a regular starting spot.

Sitting 13th in the Premier League table, it’s evident that Frank requires greater consistency and productivity from his forwards to secure more wins.

If that form doesn’t come from the current crop of attackers, Tottenham may need to explore other options in the transfer market.

