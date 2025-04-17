Asamoah Gyan has named the club he dreamt of playing for, but never got the chance in his football career

The now-retired football icon enjoyed a fairly decent career, where he played for multiple clubs across Africa, Asia and Europe

Meanwhile, Gyan has been appointed as an ambassador for CAF ahead of the upcoming African Football Championship

Ghanaian football icon Asamoah Gyan, revered for his prolific international record, has opened up about the one club he always wished to represent, despite a career that spanned multiple leagues and continents.

The 39-year-old, who remains Ghana’s all-time leading scorer with 51 goals, made the revelation during an engaging appearance on TV3’s New Day show.

Asamoah Gyan reveals his dream club

In a candid moment, Gyan was asked which club he dreamt of joining at the peak of his powers. His answer was instant.

“Manchester United,” he said with a grin, before laughing off the suggestion of Arsenal as an alternative.

Though a move to Old Trafford never materialised, the 2010 BBC African Footballer of the Year did grace the English Premier League.

He joined Sunderland shortly after helping Ghana reach a historic World Cup quarter-final in South Africa — a moment that etched his name into football folklore, as noted by the Guardian.

Gyan's stint in the Premier League

Arriving on Wearside for a club-record fee, Gyan made an immediate impact in his debut season.

According to Transfermarkt, he tallied 11 goals and four assists in 37 appearances — a goal involvement every 2.4 matches.

His style — marked by intelligent movement, unpredictability in the final third, and strong link-up play — quickly won the hearts of Black Cats fans.

Gyan opens up on how money influenced his decision to leave England

Just as he seemed poised to build on his promising start, Gyan made a stunning switch to the Gulf region in 2011.

He initially joined Al Ain on loan — a move that puzzled many, considering his form in England.

The decision, as he would later explain, had everything to do with finances and circumstances beyond his control.

“When the offer came, it was just a loan deal, and they felt they needed that money so they made me go and in the contract, it was stated that when the player decides to stay after the loan deal, they will offer a four-year permanent deal,” he told Pure FM back in 2022.

“Sunderland thought I will go and come back because they needed the money at that time. However, when I went there I was top scorer and my football improved.

"So I assessed myself, something that will make me happy, and I fell in love with the place so I decided to sign the extension.”

Following his successful stint in the Middle East, the Ghanaian striker went on to represent clubs across Asia and Europe — including Shanghai SIPG in China, Kayserispor in Turkey, Al Ahli in the UAE, and NorthEast United in the Indian Super League.

Eventually, Gyan returned home to cap off a colourful career with Legon Cities in the Ghana Premier League.

Gyan reveals why Ghana hasn't won a trophy

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh highlighted comments from Asamoah Gyan regarding Ghana’s prolonged trophy drought since 1982.

The iconic striker, popularly known as Baby Jet, suggested that hidden forces have persistently sabotaged the Black Stars’ chances of clinching silverware.

