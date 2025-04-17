Multi-million Baker Mayfield's contract with Buccaneers and net worth explained

Baker Mayfield is an American professional football player with an estimated net worth of $50 million as of 2025. In March 2024, the footballer signed a lucrative three-year contract deal with Tampa Bay for $100 million. Explore details of Baker Mayfield's contract with the Buccaneers, his net worth, and his career milestones.

Key takeaways

Baker Mayfield is an American professional football player currently playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He was drafted into the NFL in 2018 by the Cleveland Browns.

by the Cleveland Browns. Mayfield also played for the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams before joining the Bacs.

and before joining the Bacs. In March 2024, he signed a three-year contract extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers worth $100 million.

Profile summary

Full name Baker Reagan Mayfield Gender Male Date of birth 14 April 1995 Age 30 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Austin, Texas, United States Current residence Tampa, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christianity Education Lake Travis High School, University of Oklahoma Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Height in feet and inches 6'1" Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 215 Weight in kilograms 98 Father James Mayfield Mother Gina Mayfield Siblings 1 (Matt Mayfield) Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Emily Wilkinson Children 1 Occupation Professional football player Net worth $50 million Instagram @bakermayfield

What is Baker Mayfield's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Sportskeeda, Baker Mayfield has an alleged net worth of $50 million as of 2025. He has accumulated wealth through his NFL earnings, endorsements, and other financial ventures. His recent contract with the Buccaneers has significantly contributed to this figure.

Baker Mayfield's contract with the Buccaneers explored

In March 2023, Mayfield signed a one-year contract with the Buccaneers worth $4 million, taking on the monumental role of replacing seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady.

He earned the starting role and had a resurgence season, throwing for over 4,000 yards along with 28 touchdowns to 10 interceptions while leading Tampa Bay to the NFC South title and a playoff victory against the Eagles.

Baker Mayfield's contract extension

This great performance in 2023 led to a three-year contract extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers worth $100 million. This agreement includes $50 million in guaranteed money, of which $40 million is guaranteed at signing, and an average annual salary of $33.33 million.

Baker Mayfield's contract incentives

Baker Mayfield's three-year, $100 million contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers includes $15 million in incentives. The incentives include $500,000 bonuses for finishing in the top 10 in the NFL or top 5 in the NFC for key passing stats like touchdown passes, passer rating, and passing yards.

Additionally, he can earn $500,000 for winning each postseason round, including $750,000 for a Divisional Round win, $500,000 for a Wild Card victory, $500,000 for a Conference Championship win, and $750,000 for a Super Bowl win.

Baker Mayfield's contract history

Before signing with the Buccaneers, Baker Mayfield had played for several other teams. In the 2018 NFL Draft, the American footballer was selected as the first overall pick by the Cleveland Browns. He signed a four-year deal with the team worth $32.68 million in guaranteed salary.

Mayfield demonstrated potential in his first season, setting an NFL record for the most touchdown passes by a rookie at the time (27), prompting the Browns to exercise his fifth-year option in April 2021.

They committed to pay him almost $19 million for the 2022 season, but injuries and inconsistency in 2021 clouded his future with the team.

After the Browns signed Deshaun Watson in 2022, Baker was traded to the Carolina Panthers. To facilitate the move, Mayfield agreed to a pay cut, lowering his salary from $18.86 million to about $15 million. The Browns paid about $10.5 million, the Panthers about $5 million, and the player gave up the remaining balance.

His stint in Carolina was brief and stormy. After a series of poor performances and injuries, he was released in December 2022.

Following his release by the Panthers, the NFL player was claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Rams in December 2022 and eventually signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March 2023.

Baker Mayfield's major endorsements

Baker Mayfield has endorsement partnerships with brands such as Hulu, Nike, Panini America, and Leaf Trading Cards, among others.

He has also teamed with Progressive Insurance and top brands such as BodyArmor.

Inside Baker Mayfield's house: A look at his Ohio home

In 2018, Baker Mayfield purchased a $750,000 home in Westlake, Ohio, that had four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. He later sold this property for approximately $949,900.

Baker Mayfield's financial dispute

In 2023, Mayfield filed a court petition seeking financial records related to the $12 million he invested with several firms, including two owned by his father. The uncertainty surrounding these investments accounts for a significant approximately 60% of his post-tax earnings from 2018 to 2023.

Despite obtaining a settlement demanding compensation, the corporation has failed to make any payments, prompting further legal action.

FAQs

Who is Baker Mayfield? He is an American professional footballer currently playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. How old is Baker Mayfield? The player is 31 years old as of 2025. He was born on 14 April 1995 in Austin, Texas, United States of America. How many years has Baker Mayfield been in the NFL? Baker Mayfield has been in the NFL for seven years. He was drafted into the league in 2018 by the Cleveland Browns. Which teams have Baker Mayfield played for in the NFL? He has played for the Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Rams, and, currently, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. How long is Baker Mayfield's contract with the Bucs? The footballer signed a three-year contract deal worth $100 million. What is Baker Mayfield's salary? In his latest contract, he will be earning an average annual salary of 33.33 million. What are Baker Mayfield's career earnings? The footballer's total career earnings, as of April 2025, are $87,756,674. This includes his salary, signing bonus, and other related compensation. Does Baker Mayfield have a wife? Mayfield is married to Emily Wilkinson. The two got engaged in 2018 and exchanged vows in July 2019.

Baker Mayfield's contract with the Buccaneers solidifies his impact in the NFL. His journey from playing for the Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers, and Los Angeles Rams to securing this lucrative contract with the Bucs exemplifies resilience and determination.

