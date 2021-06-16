President Akufo-Addo’s deputy attorney general designate says he has no issues with killing murderers

Alfred Tuah-Yeboah told the Appointments Committee of Parliament that he fully subscribes to capital punishment

He appeared before the committee on Tuesday, June 15, 2021

A Deputy Attorney General-designate, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, has kicked against the scrapping of the death penalty from Ghana’s status.

Appearing before the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, Tuah-Yeboah declared that he subscribes fully to the execution of capital punishments in the country.

Death penalty: If murderers have to be killed; they should - Deputy Attorney General-designate. Photo credit: Parliament of Ghana

Source: Facebook

“If murderers have to be killed, they should be killed,” he told the vetting committee, per a citinewsroom.com report sighted by YEN.com.gh.

Tuah-Yeboah argued that as a realist and positivist, he will campaign against the abolishment of the death penalty amid the recent heightening insecurity in the country where armed robbers “callously” murder their victims.

“If we look at some of the murder cases that we’ve seen, especially when it comes to robbery with murder and the callous nature that some of them carry out those actions, I think we need to hold on [with the abolishment of such a law] for some time.] We shouldn’t abolish it] at this stage,” he posited.

Tuah-Yeboah’s stance is expected to anger groups like Amnesty International Ghana, who are calling on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to scrap the death penalty from the country’s status.

160 persons on death row

Ghana currently has about 160 persons on death row, five of them being women, Citinewsroom.com reported.

The number also includes six foreigners; a Beninois, two Burkinabes, and three Nigerians.

Between March and June 2020, nine inmates who were on death row had their sentences commuted to life imprisonment.

Executing galamseyers by firing squad

Meanwhile, the Ningo Prampram lawmaker, Samuel George, says persons engaged in illegal mining otherwise known as ‘galamsey’ must be instantly executed via the firing squad.

Speaking on a Joy News panel discussion on Thursday, April 6, 2021, according to a report sighted on Ghanaweb, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) legislator expressed fear his children and “your children will not have portable water to drink” due to illegal mining.

"If the person is NDC, if the person is a national executive of the NDC, arrest him and jail him. I believe that for the first time we should actually have the firing squad brought back,” Sam George added.

