A senior journalist with Citi FM, Ebenezer Afanyi Dadzie, says police officers told him they feel unmotivated

This is coming on the back of the killing of G/C Emmanuel Osei by unknown armed men

Osei was escorting a bullion van when he met his untimely death

A journalist with Accra-based Citi FM, Ebenezer Afanyi Dadzie, has claimed that some police officers he interacted with following the murder of General Constable Emmanuel Osei say they feel “unprotected”.

G/O Osei with service number G/C 58449 lost his life after unknown armed men attacked a bullion van he was guarding at Korle-Bu.

Bullion van robbery: Some police officers I spoke to say they feel unprotected, unmotivated - Citi FM Journo Photo credit: Ebenezer Afanyi Dadzie

A member of the National SWAT Unit, Osei was guarding a Nissan van with registration number GT 8592, belonging to a company called Montran when he met his untimely death.

In a tweet sighted by YEN.com.gh, the experienced Citi FM journalist stated: “When u speak with some young police officers in Ghana, u don't get the sense of joy in the work they do.

“They feel unprotected & unmotivated. Sadly, they can't speak without being victimised. People would've quit easily if there were more jobs.”

Afanyi Dadzie’s tweet sparked massive reactions and YEN.com.gh compiled a few.

@frimpong_01 said:

Before becoming a Police you should have the passion but unfortunately in Ghana, most people do enter police because there are no jobs

@SILASSOWUSU countered that: They are happy roff Hw3 fo u know the 5cedis 5cedis they collect be huge at the end of the day?

Gunmen kill the wife of driver of GNPC boss

In a separate development, unknown assailants have shot dead the wife of the aide to the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Dr. KK Sarpong.

Nana Prempeh’s wife, Benedicta Abena Pokua, was gunned down in the evening of Saturday, June 12, 2021, by unknown assailants.

She was driving at the forecourt of Joefel Restaurant at Dichemso, a suburb of Kumasi in a white Range Rover with a customised registration number ‘PREMPEH 1-21’, 3news.com reports.

“She was driving ahead of me while I was in a different car. All I saw was someone had rushed her and opened gunfire at her. They shot multiple times and sped off,” Prempeh told Akoma FM.

Prempeh who’s notorious for flaunting dollars on social media believed he was the target of the armed men.

Meanwhile, the assailants are still at large as investigations are underway to apprehend the killers.

