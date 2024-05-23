Movement for Change's Yaw Buaben Asamoa has reacted to the recent arrest of Hopeson Adorye

He said Hopeson Adorye's arrest is politically motivated and meant to scare members of Alan Kyerematen's movement

But Asamoa says he is unperturbed as the movement is poised to do everything possible to defeat the NPP in the upcoming elections

A leading member of Alan Kyerematen's Movement for Change, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, says Hopeson Adorye's recent arrest is politically motivated.

Hopeson Adorye had made some serious allegations concerning a New Patriotic Party (NPP) plot to scare voters away from the polling stations in the Volta Region, the stronghold of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), during the 2016 elections.

Hopeson Adorye has been arrested after allegations he made about the 2016 elections.



According to Buaben Asamoa, the arrest of Hopeson Adorye is a political strategy to cripple the Movement for Change's rising momentum.

He told Citi News that he had escorted Adorye to the police headquarters on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, following the police's invitation because of his comments about the 2016 elections.

Per the police invitation, Adorye was to make a statement and assist in the investigation.

However, Adorye was kept at the police headquarters for the entire day and was informed around 6 p.m. that he was to be detained pending further instructions from above.

Buaben Asamoa argues that if the police had been working independently, they would have made an immediate decision on Adorye's fate without waiting for any commands from above.

He is convinced that arrest is another tactic the ruling NPP is employing to punish and intimidate members of the Movement for Change who defected from the party early this year.

He said NPP key figures scared of the momentum the Movement is gathering are trying to silence its vocal members but to no avail.

Buaben Asamoa stated that the scare tactic would not work.

Meanwhile, Hopeson Adorye remains in police custody and is set to be arraigned on Thursday, May 23, 2024.

While the police have yet to charge him, they are reported to be considering a case of publication of false information.

Hopeson Adorye makes serious allegation about the 2016 elections

Hopeson Adorye, in an interview with Accra FM, alleged that the New Patriotic Party had detonated dynamites in the Volta Region during the 2016 elections.

He said he was part of the team that had carried out the nefarious mission to discourage the Voltarians from going to the polls for fear of their lives.

The Volta Region is a stronghold of the opposition National Democratic Congress.

The video of the interview, recorded on May 10, 2024, went viral, leading to his arrest.

Hopeson Adorye, others expelled from NPP

YEN.com.gh reported that Adorye was expelled from the NPP in a statement issued on Monday, November 20, 2023, along with Yaw Buaben Asamoah, Nana Ohene Ntow and Boniface Abubakar Siddique.

Adorye notably predicted mass resignations within the NPP in the 2024 elections amid claims that over 5 million individuals are poised to express their support for Alan Kyerematen's Movement for Change.

