The two suspects in the Kasoa ritual murder case will be charged with murder

Felix Nyarko and Nicholas King allegedly lured and killed 11-year-old Ishmael Mensah

Mensah’s father has warned that there will be chaos if the two are not made to face the full rigours of the law

News reaching YEN.com.gh indicates that the two accused persons in the alleged ritual killing of 11-year-old Ishmael Mensah will be charged with murder.

Felix Nyarko and Nicholas King reportedly lured and killed Mensah on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Coca-Cola, near Lamptey Mills in Kasoa.

According to a report filed by Citi news, the Attorney General's office advised that the two be charged for “conspiracy to wit murder” and the file be forwarded to the AG’s office.

This will allow for the issuance of the bill of indictment and the sum of evidence so that the trial can start as soon as possible.

Reacting to the development which came up in court on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, the lawyer for the accused persons, Samuel Attuah said “we are very happy that the AG has advised in this direction.”

He hinted that he will be going to the high court for the bail application for his clients hopefully by next week.

The case has been adjourned to July 15, 2021, for further hearing.

It’s hard for me - Father of the victim

Frank Mensah Abdallah, the father of the 11-year-old said he is struggling to cope with the gruesome murder of his child.

“It is hard for me,” the 10-year-old's father stated in a Metro TV interview.

According to him, he knows one of the guys who murdered his son “very well” and that suspect and his child were great friends to the extent that the latter gave the former one of his two bicycles.

“The boy even eats from my house. If someone should tell me this boy will have such intention towards my son, I will never believe it,” he stated.

Abdallah warned that if the suspects are not severely punished, “Kasoa will be chaotic.”

Suspect cannot be jailed for more than 5 years

Meanwhile, the police have said that the suspects cannot be jailed for more than 5 years.

There have been calls for harsher punishment to be meted out to the suspects if found culpable.

But the PRO of the Central Regional Police, Irene Oppong said the punishment for the suspects may not be as harsh as expected.

