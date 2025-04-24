Restaurateur and businesswoman, Belinda, a.k.a. Big Cheezy, was recently seen relishing her status as a new Rolls-Royce owner

The industrious business executive's moment was captured while she was busy at work at her highly patronised restaurant in East Legon

The video of Chez Amis moving from the restaurant into the luxurious new car has garnered significant traction on social media

Ghanaian businesswoman and food entrepreneur Belinda Amis, popularly known as Chez Amis, was recently seen lounging in her new Rolls-Royce Cullinan at her workplace, Chez Amis restaurant in East Legon.

Chez Amis CEO Belinda lounges in her new Rolls-Royce Cullinan parked at her Attieke restaurant in East Legon. Source: @Lexley

Source: TikTok

Chez Amis' opulent purchase valued at over $450,000 caused a frenzy on social media when videos of the car arriving in Ghana emerged.

Reports indicate that she is the first woman in Ghana to publicly announce the purchase of a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

Many of the fan comments after her announcement referenced the financial capacity of the renowned restaurateur to foot the bill.

In Ghana, only a few wealthy public figures, including Shatta Wale and an Akwatia-based businessman, boast of having a Cullinan in their garages.

Despite the ongoing conversations about Chez Amis' purchase, the restaurateur continues to bask in her glory.

In a recent video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the CEO was captured with her apron at the forecourt of her restaurant.

She appeared to have taken a break from work as she majestically made her way to the new car. An associate of hers sang her praises as she opened the car and attempted to use its swanky push-to-start feature.

The video was shared on TikTok by @Lexley, who sought to congratulate the hardworking businesswoman on her new milestone.

As of this writing, the video has registered over 60k hits with many comments from netizens obsessing over Chez Amis' larger-than-life lifestyle in Accra.

More photos of Chez Amis, Ghana's Attieke vendor who now owns a Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Photo source: @cherie.coco16

Source: Instagram

Reactions to Chez Amis chilling in Rolls-Royce

Yen.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens in reaction to Chez Amis' video lounging in her Rolls-Royce.

Ephya Nilsa said:

"God, this is the kind of woman I want to become. Very industrious, work hard, and provide everything for myself."

king pow wrote:

"akyek3Royce🤣🤣🤣🤣. When I post mine, no one should talk ooo🤣🤣🤣."

sotoyaaya remarked:

"32 years as she said, hmmm 🤔🤔🤔 money matters, I have to work harder."

MusicQuotes shared:

"I just dey wait make I buy mine 😁😁😁 una go hear my story 😂😂😂."

Marshal 🫡🇬🇭 added:

"You people just dey play for Ghana 🇬🇭 another Hajia 4real pro max coming up!!!"

Peller sits on Shatta Wale's Rolls-Royce

Shatta Wale, in a video, showed Nigerian streamer Peller his luxury car collection and even gave him the opportunity to drive one of them.

Yen.com.gh reported that the young man was in awe as he visited the dancehall star's home and admired the surroundings.

He was super excited when he drove Shatta Wale's BMW through the estate. The musician also allowed Peller to sit on his Rolls-Royce while he sat on his Lamborghini for an iconic photo.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh