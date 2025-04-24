Morris Owusu Appiah has resurfaced after many years out of the Kumawood movie industry

The veteran Kumawood movie star shared a photo of himself flaunting his youthful looks as he hung out in his home

Many Ghanaians thronged to the comment section of Morris Owusu Appiah's social media post to compliment his current look

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Veteran Kumawood actor Morris Owusu Appiah has resurfaced after many years out of the local movie industry.

Veteran Kumawood actor Morris Owusu Appiah flaunts his handsome looks. Photo source: Morris Owusu Appiah

Source: Facebook

The popular actor took to his official Facebook page to share a photo of himself flaunting his youthful looks, which he had kept throughout the years despite being of old age.

In the photo, Morris Owusu Appiah, sporting glasses and a Lacoste shirt, gave a serious look as he sat on a chair placed in the corner of a room and posed for a selfie.

The photo of the veteran Kumawood actor's current look garnered massive reactions from Ghanaians on social media, who showered him with praises in the comment section of the post.

Morris Owusu Appiah's acting career in Kumawood

Morris Owusu Appiah gained prominence in the Kumawood movie industry in the 2000s after starring in multiple popular movies alongside veteran actors like Agya Koo, Mercy Asiedu, Wayoosi, the late Katawere, Nana Ama McBrown, Emelia Brobbey, Michael Afranie, Bill Asamoah, Kwadwo Asare Bediako, Mr Beautiful, Rose Akua Attaa Mensah, Portia Asare Boateng, Bernard Aduse Poku, Samuel Ofori, and many others.

Morris Owusu Appiah with his colleagues on the set of a movie shoot. Photo source: Morris Owusu Appiah

Source: Facebook

Many of the veteran actor's movies, including Obidee Aba, Sorry My Son, and My Mother's Heart, are among some of the most popular in the film industry since the beginning of the 21st century.

Morris Owusu Appiah became inactive in the movie business years before the Kumawood industry experienced some decline, which contributed to many actors leaving the country to seek greener pastures abroad.

Since leaving the Kumawood movie industry, the actor has kept a low profile out of the limelight, with little known about his private life and exploits.

Morris Owusu Appiah's name became the subject of inquiries from Ghanaians after his former colleague, Nana Ama McBrown, shared on an episode of her Onua Showtime TV show that she was in a romantic relationship with an individual called 'Morris' during her early years in the movie industry.

Below is the photo of Morris Owusu Appiah flaunting his handsome looks:

Morris Owusu Appiah's current look stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Brandsford Adu Boahen commented:

"Looking good 👍 uncle Morris."

Maa Abena Sarpomaah said:

"Absolutely awesome."

Gregory Adusei-Appiah wrote:

"Long time, bro, you are looking great 👍."

Clifford Kyei-Baffour Jnr commented:

"The legend himself, you look amazing, Papa Morris Owusu Appiah 👌🏽👌🏽👌🏽."

Praye Tintin shows handsome looks abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Praye Tintin showed his handsome looks as he took a stroll on the streets in the UK.

The founding member of the Praye music group looked much different as he jammed to his group's songs on the street.

Praye Tintin's handsome looks garnered massive reactions from many Ghanaians on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh