MzVee has flaunted her father for the first time on social media

The singer was seen in a video sitting beside her dad as she showed him off to the rest of the world

Today, June 16, 2021, marks the birthday of the Sing My Name singer's dad's birthday

Award-winning Ghanaian songstress, Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, known in the world of showbiz as MzVee, has shown off her dad on the occasion of his birthday today.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Instagram page of the Sing My Name crooner, MzVee was seen seated on what looked like a seat with her dad.

Both father and daughter were beaming with smiles as they looked into the camera on the special day.

"Is your daddy sexy?" - MzVee flaunts dad for the first time as he celebrates b'day today; video drops

Source: Instagram

MzVee could be heard asking if anyone's dad was as sexy as hers and hugged him tightly while recording.

"Is your daddy sexy?", MzVee was heard asking looking very excited to be celebrating her dad.

After posting the video, MzVee captioned it: "Happy birthday to the most stubborn man I know.. my dad! Efo Ernest Cudjoe Hamenoo-KPEDA !!! You bad!"

Many fans and followers of the singer took to the comment section to wish her dad well on his birthday.

Ghanaian model vicamichaels commented: "Happy birthday Daddy"

Blogger kobby.kyei had this to say: "Blessings daddy !!"

linda_dery_ focused her attention on the singer: "My favorite celeb"

___immanuellarh___ commented: "Happy birthday Efo"

kofichelsea29 also wrote: "Happy birthday Dad long life"

There were many comments that proved fans were happy to see MzVee's dad for the first time and were more than happy to celebrate the big day with him.

