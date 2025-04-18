Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Global site navigation

Ama Endorsed: Late Celebrity Carpenter Speaks About Her Ill Health In Old Video, Netizens React
People

Ama Endorsed: Late Celebrity Carpenter Speaks About Her Ill Health In Old Video, Netizens React

by  Jessie Ola-Morris 1 min read

Ghanaians are struggling to come to terms with the demise of popular female carpenter, Comfort Asime Adzigli, popularly known as Ama Endorsed.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

The death of the young lady was announced on April 17, 2025, breaking the hearts of many friends and loved ones.

Ama Endorsed, Late Celebrity Carpenter, Ama Endorsed dies, Trending News in Ghana, Ama Endorsed Update
Ama Endorsed talks about her ill health in an old video. Image source: Ama Endorsed
Source: Instagram

What caused her death has not been made public, however, it is speculated that Ama fell ill and passed away as a result.

An old video of Ama speaking about her battle with some illnesses arising from her career has popped up on social media.

In the video, the pretty young entrepreneur indicated that she often suffered from severe back pain and migraines.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"I face a lot. Physically, I'm always dealing with migraine and back pain because some times the weight is heavy, the woods are heavy but I have to carry them use for my work are very heavy," she said in the video.

Read also

Trump says US 'talking' to China on tariffs

Watch the video of Ama Endorsed speaking about her ill health:

Subscribe to watch new videos

Ama Endorsed is one of the courageous women who have defied the odds and thrived in a field traditionally considered to be male-dominated.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Jessie Ola-Morris avatar

Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh

Hot: