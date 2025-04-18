Ghanaians are struggling to come to terms with the demise of popular female carpenter, Comfort Asime Adzigli, popularly known as Ama Endorsed.

The death of the young lady was announced on April 17, 2025, breaking the hearts of many friends and loved ones.

What caused her death has not been made public, however, it is speculated that Ama fell ill and passed away as a result.

An old video of Ama speaking about her battle with some illnesses arising from her career has popped up on social media.

In the video, the pretty young entrepreneur indicated that she often suffered from severe back pain and migraines.

"I face a lot. Physically, I'm always dealing with migraine and back pain because some times the weight is heavy, the woods are heavy but I have to carry them use for my work are very heavy," she said in the video.

Ama Endorsed is one of the courageous women who have defied the odds and thrived in a field traditionally considered to be male-dominated.

