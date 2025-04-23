Apostle Isaac Owusu Bempah has been trending after he replied to lawyer Maurice Ampaw over his recent remarks

Addressing his church congregants, Isaac Owusu Bempah claimed Maurice Ampaw often came to him for money

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared opinions on the comments made by Isaac Owusu Bempah

The founder and General Overseer of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International Church has called out legal practitioner and media personality Maurice Ampaw.

The duo has been trending recently, with accusations and counter-accusations being thrown at each other.

It all started when Maurice Ampaw, on his television show 'Mmra Ne Abrabo Mu Nsem' on Movement TV, called out Apostle Dr. Isaac Owusu Bempah, accusing the man of God of being a con man who takes advantage of vulnerable people in society.

Ampaw said he watched Owusu Bempah's church service on television, where he alleged that the man of God asked 100 people to pay GH₵1,000 each as an offertory contribution.

However, he claimed that only 18 people paid the amount Owusu Bempah demanded.

"He's always seeing prophecies about people and not himself. After he insulted me, I decided to monitor his church service on TV. After preaching for a few minutes, he said he wanted 100 people to donate GH₵1,000 each. He wanted to raise GH₵100,000, but the people did not show up," he said.

Maurice Ampaw further alleged that Rev. Owusu Bempah had been taking money from his congregants for over 40 years under the guise of building a new church.

With this, the outspoken lawyer said that former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in an attempt to support Owusu Bempah build a new church, donated 1,000 bags of cement, but the church project was still at the foundation level.

Owusu Bempah replies to Maurice Ampaw

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the man of God, during a church service, decided to respond to claims made his against him.

He labelled Maurice Ampaw as being unwise, adding that despite Maurice Ampaw’s attempts to create an impression that he was wealthy, he often came to him for money.

"He claims to be more successful in life than me, yet he comes to me often for money."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Isaac Owusu Bempah's remarks

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on the comments made by Isaac Owusu Bempah.

Min sege:

"Papa, we dey back."

Yaw Dwarkwaa:

"Man of God, I will appeal that you stay focused."

