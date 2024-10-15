Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako and his wife, Mouha Amoako, have been arrested by the police in connection with their 16-year-old son, Elrad's, fatal accident

The couple's teen son is alleged to have driven his mother's car, which crashed into an Acura and killed two passengers

The police, in a statement, indicated that the suspect's parents were in custody to assist in investigations

The police have arrested Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako, the founder and leader of Alive Chapel International.

He was arrested on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, alongside his wife, Mouha Amoako, in connection with the tragic accident involving their 16-year-old son, Elrad Salifu Amoako.

The police arrest Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako and his wife over their son's fatal accident. Photo source: Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako.

Salifu Amoako's son causes fatal accident

An accident which occurred at East Legon on Saturday, October 12, 2024, has left many Ghanaians heartbroken.

The 16-year-old son of Bishop Amoako was reported to have been behind the wheels of his mother's Jaguar car which he crashed into an Acura in traffic.

Further reports said the Jaguar driver, the 16-year-old son of the bishop and his wife, was speeding and lost control of the vehicle.

The accident's impact was severe, causing significant damage to both vehicles and leaving several bystanders in awe.

According to ADO Alex King Nartey, spokesperson for the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), the incident caused a wooden electric pole to collapse, and wires fell onto one of the vehicles, sparking a fire and burning the passengers in the Acura.

The incident triggered an uproar on social media with many Ghanaians including Twene Jonas calling for the arrest of the boy's parents

Police arrest Bishop Amoako and wife

Following the incident, the police announced they had started investigating the matter and subsequently arrested the suspect's parents.

In a statement, the police confirmed that two of the people in the Acura Justine Agebnu and Maame Dwomoh, both 12-year-old girls, lost their lives. The other passengers are being treated.

The suspect driver is also receiving treatment, and his parents have been arrested to assist investigations.

2023 prophecy about Salifu Amoako manifests

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian prophet had opened up on his vision one year ago about Salifu Amoako and his family.

In a post, he forewarned that tragedy would befall Bishop Salifu Amoako and even prayed for him

Many people who commented on the post have praised the prophet for his accurate prediction of the incident.

