The wife of the late brother of Cecilia Dapaah is demanding the $800,000 her husband gave to the former minister's family before he passed

The money was in the possession of the former sanitation minister, who claims her late mother gave it to her for safekeeping

The $800,000 is part of the $1 million, €300,000 and thousands of Ghana cedis stolen from the former sanitation minister's home by domestic workers

The surviving spouse of the late brother of Cecilia Dapaah who is mentioned as the owner of the stolen $800,000 that was in the possession of the ex-minister has gone to court to retrieve the money.

The $800,000 is part of the $1 million, €300,000 and thousands of Ghana cedis stolen from the former sanitation minister's home last year.

Irene Kensah has filed processes at the court to obtain the legal authority to take over her late husband's properties and has included the stolen $800,000.

Irene told the media recently that she knew nothing about the cash until controversial broadcast journalist Paul Adom-Otchere disclosed it on his TV show.

Paul Adom-Otchere, who has become notorious for defending the Akufo-Addo government and its appointees on a range of issues, disclosed that a source close to the former minister's family has confirmed that Cecilia Dapaah's part in the stolen $1 million was only $200,000 and the rest belonged to her late brother.

The Good Evening Ghana host said the former minister's late brother first gave the money to their mother before he passed and before their late mother died, she also gave it to the former minister for safekeeping.

“Just you, I knew nothing about that money until we all heard about it in the media. I was on my way to meet my lawyer about a Letter of Administration and the issue only came up when I was with him. So I have been advised by the lawyer to include it because that is how it can be retrieved by law," Irene Kensah told local language radio station, Sompa FM.

Confirming the move, Irene Kensah's lawyer, identified only as Kusi, also spoke on Sompa FM and explained that although the money has been allegedly stolen, it is on record that the accused persons built houses and bought cars.

He is convinced that he can compel the court to hand over those properties to his client, Irene Kensah.

A-G advises police to investigate Cecilia Dapaah and husband for money laundering

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a related story that the Attorney-General's department has instructed police to investigate former sanitation minister Cecilia Abena Dapaah and her husband for money laundering.

The money laundering charges were limited to Patience Botwe and Sarah Agyei, the two house helps who are the key suspects in the stolen cash scandal.

However, in a 9-page advice on the case to the police, the A-G's office said the police must also establish the owners of all the amounts reported stolen by the former minister.

Cecilia Dapaah's hometown residents want her jailed

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that residents of Mpasatia, Cecilia Abena Dapaah's hometown in the Ashanti Region, want her jailed for allegedly hoarding huge amounts of cash at her home and not helping any youth in the town.

One resident said during a vox pop that if not for the stolen cash incident, he wouldn't know the minister came from the remote town.

Another resident said the former minister's wealth and political appointment or influence never benefited the youth of the town.

